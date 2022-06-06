Yellow-bellied marmot stowaway sent back to B.C. mainland where it belongs

A yellow-bellied marmot will be sent back to the mainland after capture in Saanich. (Courtesy Wild ARC)A yellow-bellied marmot will be sent back to the mainland after capture in Saanich. (Courtesy Wild ARC)
A yellow-bellied marmot will be sent back to the mainland after capture in Saanich. (Wild ARC/Facebook)A yellow-bellied marmot will be sent back to the mainland after capture in Saanich. (Wild ARC/Facebook)

A yellow-bellied marmot was ‘deported’ after its successful capture on Vancouver Island.

The marmot was taken to the Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin after it was discovered running around Saanich, according to the BC SPCA.

RELATED: A colony of one

The animal agency suspects the critter hitched a ride from the mainland in a car engine. Yellow-bellied marmots are traditionally found in the interior of B.C., not Vancouver Island. To ensure no diseases spread or territory fights happen with the native Vancouver Island Marmot, the B.C. Conservation Service returned the travelling marmot to be reunited with its own kind.

“After some supportive care and a short stay at Wild ARC, this marmot was ready to be returned to the mainland at the end of last week,” manager Ginelle Smith said.

It’s not the first marmot to catch a ride to Victoria. Roger, who lives adjacent to the Empress hotel in Victoria, has managed to evade capture for more than a decade.

The critter arrived in 2008. In 2010, former environment minister Barry Penner caught wind of Roger and the province intervened with two failed attempts to live-trap the invasive marmot.

READ ALSO: Remedied raccoon released from Metchosin rehab

READ ALSO: Researchers find three new Vancouver Island Marmot colonies this summer

SaanichWest ShoreWild ARC

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about past and present celebrity scandals?
Next story
Data suggests most B.C. travellers are comfortable sharing multi-use paths with e-bikes

Just Posted

The Sikh Riders of Canada, who are based out of Abbotsford, rode their motorcycles to Kamloops in June 2021 in memory of the 215 children believed to be buried on the site of a former residential school. (Facebook/Sikh Riders of Canada)
Sikh Riders of Canada making second trip to Kamloops to honour ‘lost souls’

Mountain bike riders are invading Abbotsford on Saturday for the 12 Hours of Glenridge event. (Submitted)
12 Hours of Glenridge returns to Abbotsford on Saturday

The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
28 inmates at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford test positive for COVID-19

,,,
Abbotsford Canucks announce 2022-23 home opener date