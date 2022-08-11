Video: Okanagan sky lights up after thunderstorm

Vanessa Kizyma
Taylor Selby Robinson
Dena Grebinski
Dena Grebinski
Stephan Muhlbauer

The Okanagan got lit up Wednesday night after a thunderstorm rolled through the valley.

Lightning crackled through the region from Penticton to Vernon for several hours starting at about 8:30 p.m.

Many took the opportunity to get out their cameras and snap pictures of the light display as the Okanagan was treated to a summer storm.

Environment Canada is forecasting another thunderstorm to hit the Okanagan on Thursday. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for a large part of B.C. on Thursday afternoon, including the North, Central and South Okanagan, as well as the Shuswap.

If there is heavy rainfall in the region it could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, they added. Friday is also expected to have showers in the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm, said Environment Canada.

Do you have a photo or video of last night’s storm? Send it to okanagan@blackpress.ca.

READ MORE: Southern Interior impacted by smoky skies

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherOkanaganStorm

Previous story
Treasure hunting robot showdown tests UBC students’ technical prowess

Just Posted

A new Dollarama location is set to open at West Oaks Mall. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
New Dollarama opening soon in Abbotsford

Danila Klimovich, shown here at last year’s Abbotsford Canucks training camp, is scheduled to participate at the Young Stars Classic event in Penticton next month. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Several Abbotsford Canucks confirmed for Penticton’s Young Stars Classic event

Abbotsford’s Lucienne Romeo (holding ball) and Lana Dueck (back row, third from left) won gold with Team BC rugby at the Canada Summer Games. (James Ruddy photo)
Abbotsford athletes win medals in rugby and wrestling at Canada Summer Games

Rails, Jails, & Trolleys documents the Indian farmer’s protest and was produced at the South Asian Studies Institute in Abbotsford.
UFV hosting screening of documentary on Indian farmers’ protest