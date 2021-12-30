Corinna Wiebe, with daughter Sydney Stenberg, was overwhelmed when she saw the extent of renovations to their Aldergrove home. (LifeApp video image)

Corinna Wiebe, with daughter Sydney Stenberg, was overwhelmed when she saw the extent of renovations to their Aldergrove home. (LifeApp video image)

VIDEO: Aldergrove woman with cancer gets new home, thanks to local charity

Charity releases video to thank more than 200 volunteers, 80 companies and 130 donors

Sydney Stenberg was greeted by cheers when she came home in pouring rain on Tuesday, Dec. 21 to see her transformed Aldergrove home.

The moment was captured in a thank-you video released by the Langley-based LifeApp charity that had arranged the renovation for Stenberg, 26, who has an inoperable form of clival chordoma, a rare and malignant type of spinal cancer, and was given a palliative care designation in the fall.

Stenberg held the hand of her husband Cam as they entered the house with her parents, Ken and Corinna Wiebe, to see what more than 200 volunteers, 80 companies and 130 donors had accomplished in 40 days.

Sydney and her parents were in tears, and her husband was amazed.

READ ALSO: A top-to-bottom reno suprises Aldergrove woman with cancer

“Look at how cool that is,” said Corinna, as the extent of the renovations began to sink in.

From just fixing up the basement suite where Sydney and Cam lived, which was the original goal, LifeApp co-directors Jonathan and Teresa Penner said the project had grown in scope as volunteers offered to do much more, ending up with a house that was redone from top to bottom.

More than 200 volunteers, 80 companies and 130 donors transformed the Aldergrove home of Sydney Stenberg, who has inoperable spinal cancer. (LifeApp image)

More than 200 volunteers, 80 companies and 130 donors transformed the Aldergrove home of Sydney Stenberg, who has inoperable spinal cancer. (LifeApp image)

There were new appliances, new plumbing, new wiring, new floors, ceilings, walls and windows, and professional decorators had worked on each room.

There were Christmas trees on both floors, and Christmas lights outside.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Home of Aldergrove woman battling cancer is getting a major makeover

“This is the house that love built,” an exultant Teresa Penner said.

More than 200 volunteers, 80 companies and 130 donors transformed the Aldergrove home of Sydney Stenberg, who has inoperable spinal cancer. Among other things, they built a new, wheelchair-accessible patio. (LifeApp image)

More than 200 volunteers, 80 companies and 130 donors transformed the Aldergrove home of Sydney Stenberg, who has inoperable spinal cancer. Among other things, they built a new, wheelchair-accessible patio. (LifeApp image)

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign by LifeApp to help “Shower Sydney With Love” had, as of Wednesday, Dec. 29, raised $48,000 toward a $75,000 goal.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveCharity and DonationsLangley

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?
Next story
Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorce final after 10 years

Just Posted

Johnathan Rath is shown here during an arrest in August 2018 following a police takedown in the area of Clearbrook Road and Fir Avenue in Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)
Man charged with hotel robbery and liquor-store theft in Abbotsford

Simon Avenue in Abbotsford on Dec. 30, 2021. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford has 350 kilometres of ‘first priority’ roads for snow clearing

Vancouver law courts. (File photo)
Judge rules Kelowna RCMP not liable in 2015 high-speed crash on Highway 1 near Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Canucks had several spikes for Google Trends this year.
CHARTS: How popular are the Abbotsford Canucks?