Clockwise from top left: five-spice powder, everything spice, garam masala, Italian seasoning, Cajun/Creole seasoning and ras el hanout. Friday, June 10, 2022 is Herbs and Spices Day. (Photo for The Washington Post by Tom McCorkle)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 5 to 11

Herbs and Spices Day, International Yarn Bombing Day, VCR Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Pet Appreciation Week and Love Your Burial Ground Week.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, June 5: World Environment Day, Cancer Survivors’ Day, Hot Air Balloon Day.

Monday, June 6: Yo-Yo Day, World Green Roof Day, World Pest Day.

Tuesday, June 7: VCR Day, Chocolate Ice Cream Day, World Caring Day.

Wednesday, June 8: World Oceans Day, Best Friends’ Day, International Day of Action for Elephants in Zoos.

Thursday, June 9: Farm Workers’ Day, Jerky Day, Sex Day.

Friday, June 10: Iced Tea Day, Herbs and Spices Day, Ballpoint Pen Day.

Saturday, June 11: International Yarn Bombing Day, World Gin Day, Rosé Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

