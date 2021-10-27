Azra Hussain, left, and her daughter Hebah Hussaina are among WXN 2021 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 award winners. (submitted photo: Diamond’s Edge Photography)

Azra Hussain, left, and her daughter Hebah Hussaina are among WXN 2021 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 award winners. (submitted photo: Diamond’s Edge Photography)

Surrey mother, daughter named 2 of Canada’s most powerful women

Women’s Executive Network recognizes women who ‘advocate for workforce diversity and inspire tomorrow’s leaders’

For the first time, a mother-daughter duo has been named two of Canada’s most powerful women in the WXN 2021 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award.

Both residents of Surrey, Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s COO Azra Hussain and her daughter Hebah Hussaina have been given KPMG C-Suite Executives and RBC Future Launch Future Leaders awards, respectively.

Azra is an accountant and fundraising executive who immigrated to Canada 22 years ago, and Hebah is the Surrey co-ordinator of the Science World Future Science Leaders program, TEDx speaker and founder of the Youth for Care non-profit organization.

The Women’s Executive Network (WXN) recognizes women who “advocate for workforce diversity and inspire tomorrow’s leaders,” with this year’s list of award winners posted to wxnetwork.com.

“We are so incredibly proud of Azra and her daughter’s achievements,” Jane Adams, president and CEO of Surrey Hospitals Foundation. “It is such a great female-empowerment story to have a winning mother-daughter team who show strength, resilience and fearlessness to inspire more women in the generations to come.”

Born in India, Azra’s life story “has built the base for her commitment to being a role model in resilience,” according to a news release.

“My father instilled in me the importance of charity and giving back to our communities, and it’s a virtue that I’ve taken with me throughout my career including my work at (Surrey Hospitals Foundation),” Azra said.

“It is an honour, privilege and incredibly proud-mom moment to be part of the same awards as my daughter – to see her make her own successes and achievements by being a positive influence and making a difference in the path she takes.”

At age 15 six years ago, Hebah started Youth for Care, a not-for-profit youth group that organizes fundraisers for Surrey Memorial Hospital and fosters connections between youth and the hospital.

“Being recognized with this award amongst so many inspirational women, and especially with my mother, is an absolute honour, as it is her trailblazing passion for giving back and helping people that continues to inspire me each day,” Hebah said.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Awards

Previous story
VIDEO: First pin presented as Legion kicks off 100th poppy campaign
Next story
Team Canada unveils kit from Lululemon for 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Just Posted

First responders were called out to the Trans Mountain Pipeline Camp on Laidlaw Road on Oct. 27 after a stabbing at or near the property. (Shane MacKichan photo)
VIDEO: Victim airlifted to hospital after early-morning stabbing near Trans Mountain pipeline camp

Left: An image of a man hauling the giant M&M down 1st Avenue. A Mission RCMP officer standing over the M&M after finding it in an nearby apartment. Facebook photos.
Giant M&M stolen from Mission candy shop, recovered thanks to vigilant neighbours

Jennifer Lopez, playing a trained assassin in the upcoming Netflix movie “The Mother.” (Twitter/@FilmUpdates)
PHOTOS: Upcoming Netflix movie ‘The Mother’ starring Jennifer Lopez comes to Seabird Island

Restaurants, pubs and wineries with temporary outdoor patios can now operate them until at least June 1, 2022. Those permits were due to expire on Oct. 31. (Image by Rose McAvoy from Pixabay)
Temporary restaurant and pub patios in Abbotsford get an extension