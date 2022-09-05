Office workers in meeting. Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a day set aside to honour all workers. (Pxhere)

Office workers in meeting. Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a day set aside to honour all workers. (Pxhere)

QUIZ: In honour of workers

How much do you know about Labour Day and work culture?

The first Monday of September is Labour Day, a day to celebrate the achievements of workers.

The day also marks the end of the summer season in Canada, and in many parts of the country, students return to school immediately after Labour Day.

In honour of Labour Day and workers, here are 10 questions about employment, jobs, strikes and work culture in Canada. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsLabour

 

Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a time to recognize the achievements of workers. (Black Press file photo)

Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a time to recognize the achievements of workers. (Black Press file photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 4 to 10

Just Posted

A total of 1,017 sales were made last month, a slight increase of 2.4 per compared to July, and a decrease of 51.3 per cent from August, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Spiralling sales settled in August, Fraser Valley Real Estate Board reports

John Morrow photo
VIDEO: The 2022 Nagar Kirtan Procession in Abbotsford

About 2,000 people came out to a movie night at Mill Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Thousands came out to free movie night hosted by Abbotsford Police Department

The Hawaiian Shirt Gala is being held Sept. 17 in Abbotsford to raise money for the BeMorr Society, which was formed in memory of Brook Morrison, who died by suicide in 2020.
Hawaiian Shirt Gala in Abbotsford raises funds for mental health