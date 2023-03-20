QUIZ: How much do you know about Francophone culture?

International Francophone Day, on March 20, is a celebration of French language and culture

International Francophone Day is celebrated each year on March 20.

The day, organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, is a time to celebrate the French language and culture worldwide.

In Canada, French is one of the country’s two official languages and French-Canadian history and culture has played an important role in defining this country.

How much do you know about Canada’s French language and culture? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.





Poutine was developed in Quebec. When was this unique food created? (Photo by Crispin Semmens/used under common license)