Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)

Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

To celebrate Father’s Day, test your knowledge of famous fathers

In many parts of the world, the third Sunday of June is Father’s Day.

This day, in honour of fathers, has been observed since 1910, although it is not an official holiday.

In recognition of the day and in recognition of the important role of dads, here are some questions about factual and fictional fathers. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about past and present celebrity scandals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsFather's Day

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 19 to 25

Just Posted

Prince William, at left, is second in line to the British throne. What is the name of his oldest child? (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Angela Moore (left) shows visitors around her farm during the Ryder Lake Ramble on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Farm animals, stunning scenery and more during Ryder Lake Ramble in Chilliwack

A total of 2,617 students graduated from the University of the Fraser Valley this year. (UFV)
More than 2,600 graduate as University of the Fraser Valley returns to in-person convocation ceremonies

Sasquatch embraces Sts’ailes Chief Ralph Leon during the opening ceremonies of Sasquatch Days on Saturday, June 18. (Adam Louis/Observer)
PHOTOS: Sasquatch Days opens at Harrison Lake

Pop-up banner image ×