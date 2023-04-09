Pope Francis blesses the altar as he arrives to celebrate the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Easter is an important observance in the Christian faith. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

The weekend includes the Easter bunny, decorated eggs, chocolate and a religious observance

The Easter weekend is an important observance in the Christian faith, commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The weekend is also a time to celebrate chocolate eggs, the Easter bunny and signs of spring.

For many, this is a long weekend, as Good Friday is a statutory holiday, and for some, Easter Monday is also a day off.

No matter how you choose to celebrate the weekend, here are 10 questions about customs and traditions around this time of year. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


The Easter Bunny greeted kids as they headed over to the Penticton Safety Village for an egg hunt in 2022. (Kiwanis Club of Penticton Facebook)

These Ukrainian Easter eggs were made by Elenore Sturko and her family. Do you know the name for these finely decorated eggs? (Contributed photo)

The Good Friday procession in Victoria is a symbolic re-enactment of the story of Jesus walking to his crucifixion. (Black Press file photo)

