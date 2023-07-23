QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
Frontman of the Tragically Hip, Gord Downie, centre, leads the band through a concert in Vancouver. When did this Canadian band hold its final concert? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)Frontman of the Tragically Hip, Gord Downie, centre, leads the band through a concert in Vancouver. When did this Canadian band hold its final concert? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
ROOTSandBLUES Festival headline Tom Cochrane rocked the MainStage on Friday night, Aug. 19, 2022. In which year did this music festival begin? (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)ROOTSandBLUES Festival headline Tom Cochrane rocked the MainStage on Friday night, Aug. 19, 2022. In which year did this music festival begin? (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Fred Penner plays his first song at Lewis Park. Penner attended Kelvin High School in Winnipeg? Which other musical star attended the same high school? (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)Fred Penner plays his first song at Lewis Park. Penner attended Kelvin High School in Winnipeg? Which other musical star attended the same high school? (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at Fleetwood Mac Fest at The Fonda on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Los Angeles. What was her first hit song? (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)Carly Rae Jepsen performs at Fleetwood Mac Fest at The Fonda on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Los Angeles. What was her first hit song? (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

During the long, hot days of summer, music festivals and outdoor concerts are a classic part of the summertime experience.

Whether your tastes include a multi-day festival, a celebration of tribute artists, new talent in your local park or something else, there are a lot of sounds of summer.

How much do you know about music in Canada? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you remember about Woodstock?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about guitars and guitarists?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsLive musicmusic festivals

Previous story
Coveted donair costume designed for traffic safety campaign, Alberta says
Next story
Canadians’ vacation plans hit by inflation, airline delays: Leger survey

Just Posted

Keira McKenzie, 15, and MLA Dan Coulter hold toys, pyjamas and art kits that will be given to kids at BC Children’s Hospital as part of Keira’s ‘Christmas in July’ toy drive. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack burn survivor, 15, holds toy drive for BC Children’s Hospital

Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Anna Burns/Black Press Media)
Case dismissed against former Abbotsford cop accused of sex assault of 3 minors

A 215-hectare wildfire is being held near Mission, just north of Davis Lake. The fire was discovered at approximately 8 p.m. on July 5 and was out of control for almost three weeks. /BC Wildfire Service Photo
Davis Lake wildfire near Mission being held at 215 hectares

Four Abbotsford players will be competing at the upcoming U19 Canadian Rugby Championships.
Four Abbotsford players competing at U19 Canadian Rugby Championships