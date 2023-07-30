QUIZ: A tribute to first responders

The Penticton Regional Hospital provides health care service in British Columbia’s South Okanagan. Which hospital in Canada is the oldest still operating hospital? (Black Press file photo)The Penticton Regional Hospital provides health care service in British Columbia’s South Okanagan. Which hospital in Canada is the oldest still operating hospital? (Black Press file photo)
Before the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was formed, the North-West Mounted Police provided law enforcement. When did the North-West Mounted Police begin? (Black Press file photo)Before the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was formed, the North-West Mounted Police provided law enforcement. When did the North-West Mounted Police begin? (Black Press file photo)
Do you know why many fire trucks are red? (Photo contributed)Do you know why many fire trucks are red? (Photo contributed)
The BC Ambulance Service is the largest ambulance service in Canada. How many stations does it have? (Black Press file photo)The BC Ambulance Service is the largest ambulance service in Canada. How many stations does it have? (Black Press file photo)

In an ideal world, summer would be a time of relaxed vacations and time for warm-weather recreation.

Unfortunately, things sometimes go wrong. However, first responders including police, firefighters, paramedics, doctors and nurses are here to help.

How much do you know about the important work done by these people? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


