FILE - A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal, May 27, 2019. A Sherpa guide scaled Mount Everest on Sunday for the 26th time, matching the record set by a fellow Nepalese guide for the most ascents of the world’s highest peak. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)

FILE - A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal, May 27, 2019. A Sherpa guide scaled Mount Everest on Sunday for the 26th time, matching the record set by a fellow Nepalese guide for the most ascents of the world’s highest peak. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)

Nepal’s Sherpa guide regains title for most climbs of Mount Everest after 27th trip

Hundreds expected to attempt to scale the peak over the remaining days of May

One of the greatest mountain guides regained his title for the most climbs of Mount Everest after scaling the peak for the 27th time on Wednesday, just three days after a fellow Sherpa climber had equalled his previous record.

Kami Rita, 53, reached the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) summit guiding a group of climbers on the world’s highest mountain, and was safe and in good health, said Mingma Sherpa of the Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks.

A fellow Nepali Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa scaled the peak on Sunday for the 26th time, equalling Kami Rita’s record last year.

The season’s first wave of climbers reached the summit over the weekend as Sherpa guides fixed ropes and made paths for the hundreds who will attempt to scale the peak over the remaining days of May.

May is the best month to climb Everest since it has the best weather conditions. There are generally only a couple of windows with good weather on the highest section of the mountain in May that enable climbers to reach the summit.

After the end of May, the weather on the mountain deteriorates and climbing becomes dangerous.

Climbers generally reach the Everest base camp in April and spend weeks acclimatizing to the high altitude, rough terrain and thin air before they go up the summit.

By the first or second week of May, they are usually making attempts for the summit. This year’s climbing, however, was slightly delayed after three Sherpa climbers fell into a deep crevasse on a treacherous section of the mountain in April. Rescuers have not been able to find them.

A rush for the summit is expected in the next couple of weeks. Nepalese authorities have issued nearly 470 permits for Everest this spring.

Kami Rita first scaled Everest in 1994, and has been making the trip nearly every year since then. He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success of foreign climbers who seek to stand on top of the mountain every year.

His father was among the first Sherpa guides. In addition to his Everest climbs, Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world’s highest, including K-2, Cho-Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.

—Binaj Gurubacharya, The Associated Press

READ MORE: Sherpa guide scales Mount Everest for record 25th time

Everest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Reka Gustafson talks COVID in a one-on-one interview
Next story
Prince Harry, Meghan in car chase in New York while photographers follow: spokesperson

Just Posted

Chilliwack helicopter pilot Ralph von Woerden was flying over Abbotsford on May 22, 2023 when he spotted his question in a field along the Fraser River. (Ralph von Woerden photo)
VIDEO: Helicopter pilot shares video of a marriage proposal cut into Abbotsford hay field

A man is arrested after allegedly assaulting and threatening a bailiff on Tuesday afternoon (May 23) at an Abbotsford apartment building. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Emergency response team called in after tenant allegedly assaults and threatens bailiff in Abbotsford

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)
Police investigate after inmate assaulted at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

BC United leader Kevin Falcon (left) shares a laugh with Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman on May 17 in Abbotsford during a tour of the community. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Official opposition leader stops in Abbotsford to discuss social issues with MLA Bruce Banman