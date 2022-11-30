Kudos to couple for feeding drivers stuck in Surrey snow storm — but who are they?

Photo of a couple offering drinks and snacks to drivers caught in the snowstorm in Surrey early Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Photo: twitter.com/GrewalParambir)

While traffic was snarled in Surrey during Tuesday night’s snowstorm, at least two people were trying to make life a little better for motorists caught in the chaos.

At 12:31 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 30), Parmbir Grewal tweeted a photo of a Sikh couple giving out drinks and snacks to drivers in the area of 104 Avenue, at around midnight.

#BCStorm people stuck over 5 hours we spotted this sikh couple giving free tee and snacks at mid night ate 104/44Ave surrey @Tarnjitkparmar pic.twitter.com/ZBm2HJNDJI — Parmbir Grewal🇨🇦 (@GrewalParambir) November 30, 2022

“Bless this couple,” responded local musician Dawn Pemberton on the social media website.

“This is so wonderful,” tweeted @Eileenvee.

Below Grewal’s tweet, others also applauded the effort to help the motorists stuck in traffic.

