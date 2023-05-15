The Armstrong Tulip Festival opened on March 17, 2023 (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The Armstrong Tulip Festival opened on March 17, 2023 (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Heat wave fries Armstrong tulips, forcing closure of festival

Monday, May 15 is the last day that it will be open

Bloom Tulip Festival in Armstrong will be closing a couple weeks earlier than anticipated, due to the heat wave that has ripped through the area over the past couple of weeks.

Monday, May 15 is the last and final day it will be open.

Originally scheduled to close on May 27, the festival got some bad news overnight, as the majority of the tulips have crisped from the heat.

According to Alexis Szarek, the creator of the festival, if you hold a ticket for a future date and wish to come today (May 15), you can do so.

Last entry into the festival is at 4:30 p.m, and it will close at 6 p.m.

Additionally, Szarek wants to stress patience for those who have tickets for future dates and who will be unable to come.

“The best way to get your questions answered is through hello@bloomflowerfestivals.com.”

The festival will be back later in the summer for the Bloom Sunflower Festival.

READ MORE: North Okanagan tulip festival ready to bloom

READ MORE: Bloom Tulip Festival opens up in Spallumcheen

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Flower CountNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday, according to Guinness World Records
Next story
PODCAST: Passive House Passion

Just Posted

Chilliwack helicopter pilot Ralph von Woerden was flying over Abbotsford on May 22, 2023 when he spotted his question in a field along the Fraser River. (Ralph von Woerden photo)
VIDEO: Helicopter pilot shares video of a marriage proposal cut into Abbotsford hay field

A man is arrested after allegedly assaulting and threatening a bailiff on Tuesday afternoon (May 23) at an Abbotsford apartment building. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Emergency response team called in after tenant allegedly assaults and threatens bailiff in Abbotsford

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)
Police investigate after inmate assaulted at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

BC United leader Kevin Falcon (left) shares a laugh with Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman on May 17 in Abbotsford during a tour of the community. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Official opposition leader stops in Abbotsford to discuss social issues with MLA Bruce Banman