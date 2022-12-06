Photo of a boat posted to Facebook that was dumped on East Kelowna road. (Facebook)

Photo of a boat posted to Facebook that was dumped on East Kelowna road. (Facebook)

Dumped boat makes waves in Okanagan

A boat was dumped in the middle of Bedford Road on Dec. 5

Ashton Wiklund’s husband came across an odd sight along a road in East Kelowna for a December morning.

A boat was dumped in the middle of Bedford Road, Dec.5.

Wiklund’s husband attempted to move the boat, but it was too large and he didn’t have the proper equipment to tow it away.

A call was made to bylaw to move the boat, which eventually happened sometime after 8 a.m.

Drivers in the area were warned to slow down and avoid the vessel that was across one lane of Bedford.

The boat appeared to be full of snow and garbage.

It’s unclear how the boat got there or why it was left on the road.

READ MORE: Fireside Music Festival turns up the heat with its return to Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More ‘mega’ Christmas displays expected this year despite cost concerns: BC Hydro
Next story
Love winter beers? BC Ale Trail boasts 100+ seasonally-inspired suds this season

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Community Foundation has released its 2022 Vital Signs report, including results of an anonymous survey conducted in the spring.
Homelessness, affordable housing and crime top 3 concerns in Abbotsford survey

Rockzilla is coming to Abbotsford in 2023. (Abbotsford Centre photo)
Rockzilla concert featuring Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse coming to Abbotsford

David Hamel, Molson Coors general manager of operations for Western Canada, is seen on March 17, 2022 by the tanks that were converted to produce malt and spirit-based beverages at the Chilliwack brewery. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Upgrades at Molson Coors brewery in Chilliwack will take customers beyond the beer aisle

Yolanda Gayasco of Chilliwack won $1 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw. (British Columbia Lottery Corporation)
Chilliwack woman realized she won $1 million after checking ‘little number’ at bottom of lotto ticket