Yale’s Theo Manuel signs with UBC track and field team

Yale Secondary’s Theo Manuel has signed with UBC’s track and field program.

Manuel joined Yale’s track and field team as a Grade 11 student in the spring of 2022 and the coaching staff quickly realized his talent in the javelin event.

Manuel played baseball, basketball and volleyball prior to joining track and field – even helping the Abbotsford Angels win a provincial title in 2018.

He went on to win the silver medal in javelin at the 2022 BC High School championships with a throw of over 46 metres. Manuel then began taking the sport more seriously and began training with the Abbotsford-based Valley Royals track and field team.

At an early season meet in March, Manuel threw for over 58m, a full 12m further than last season. His skills and improvement caught the attention of UBC head coach Laurier Primeau who then offered him a spot with the Thunderbirds starting this September.

“UBC will be a great fit for Theo,” stated Trevor Wight, head coach for the Yale Secondary track and the Valley Royals. “Unlike most Canadian universities whose track and field programs compete strictly indoors without javelin being offered, UBC competes in the NAIA which offers both indoor and outdoor competitions.”

Wight added that Manuel was also accepted into UBC’s international economic program, was an important part of the school band and was also recently chosen by his peers as valedictorian for this year’s grad class.

For the past two years, UBC’s track and field schedule has generally run from March to May.

Manuel and the Yale team will next compete at the BC high school track and field championships, which occur in Langley from June 8 to 10.

