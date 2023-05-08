Yale Secondary track and field athlete Theo Manuel has signed with UBC. (Trevor Wight photo)

Yale Secondary track and field athlete Theo Manuel has signed with UBC. (Trevor Wight photo)

Yale’s Theo Manuel signs with UBC track and field team

Abbotsford athlete has seen huge improvement in javelin throwing ability

Yale Secondary’s Theo Manuel has signed with UBC’s track and field program.

Manuel joined Yale’s track and field team as a Grade 11 student in the spring of 2022 and the coaching staff quickly realized his talent in the javelin event.

Manuel played baseball, basketball and volleyball prior to joining track and field – even helping the Abbotsford Angels win a provincial title in 2018.

RELATED: Abbotsford Angels win provincial crowns

He went on to win the silver medal in javelin at the 2022 BC High School championships with a throw of over 46 metres. Manuel then began taking the sport more seriously and began training with the Abbotsford-based Valley Royals track and field team.

At an early season meet in March, Manuel threw for over 58m, a full 12m further than last season. His skills and improvement caught the attention of UBC head coach Laurier Primeau who then offered him a spot with the Thunderbirds starting this September.

“UBC will be a great fit for Theo,” stated Trevor Wight, head coach for the Yale Secondary track and the Valley Royals. “Unlike most Canadian universities whose track and field programs compete strictly indoors without javelin being offered, UBC competes in the NAIA which offers both indoor and outdoor competitions.”

Wight added that Manuel was also accepted into UBC’s international economic program, was an important part of the school band and was also recently chosen by his peers as valedictorian for this year’s grad class.

For the past two years, UBC’s track and field schedule has generally run from March to May.

Manuel and the Yale team will next compete at the BC high school track and field championships, which occur in Langley from June 8 to 10.

RELATED: Abbotsford athletes take home medals at track and field provincials

abbotsfordTrack and field

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks’ top pick Lekkerimaki aims to put adversity behind him to grow as a player
Next story
Report: The Weeknd becomes latest celebrity attached to bid for NHL’s Senators

Just Posted

Anna Konrad rests on her family’s trampoline in the Sumas Prairie region of Abbotsford on a recent warm day. She has created a podcast documenting the post-traumatic stress kids like her are experiencing from the flooding in November 2021, and pressuring the government to keep the issue top of mind. (Submitted photo)
Young Abbotsford podcast creator opens dialogue on PTSD for flood-affected children

Alex Kannok Leipert, shown here fighting Calgary’s Adam Klapka in January, has been signed to a one-year contract extension by the Canucks. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks sign Alex Kannok Leipert to one-year extension

High temperatures contributed to an air quality advisory that has since been cancelled for the eastern Fraser Valley (Jonathan Hayward/ The Canadian Press)
Air quality advisory cancelled for Metro Van and Fraser Valley

Kaycee Meier, a senior member of the Sumas Holstein 4H, shows junior member Kylie how to apply a product to the top line of a calve for shows, the first morning of the Abbotsford Agrifair in 2022. This year’s Agrifair will run Aug. 4 though 6. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News file)
Abbotsford’s Agrifair ready for 114th celebration of community roots