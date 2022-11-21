Yale Lions athletics have a banner week

The Yale Lions senior girls volleyball team earned a banner for the first time in 13 years. (Submitted)

Yale Secondary athletics had a banner week last week – literally.

The Abbotsford school saw three different teams earn banners – the first time that has ever occurred at Yale.

It started out with the Yale Lions senior boys volleyball team winning the Eastern Valley Athletic Association championship with a five-set win over Langley’s R.E. Mountain.

The Lions lost the first set with a slow start but battled back to win the second. Mountain took the third and the Lions took the fourth, which set up a winner take all fifth set. Hitters Mekaia Lapa and Nylon Roberts took over and dominated at the net to allow to post a 15-11 win to take home their first banner in senior boys volleyball. The boys now head to Kelowna for the provincials, which run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.

The senior girls volleyball team also advanced to the EVAA final against Mission Secondary after beating Walnut Grove in a five-set match in the semi-final.

The Lions went on to defeat Mission in straight sets 3-0 to bring home the school’s first senior girls volleyball banner in 13 years. Yale’s Kayden Feuss was named to the tournament all-star Team as was setter Samantha Connor. Yale dominated the season finishing 8-0 and are also off to Kelowna for provincials from Dec. 1 to 3.

To cap the week the Yale senior girls swim team was awarded a first place EVAA banner. The team was led by Kenna Johnson and Myriam Hickey. Both athletes won multiple races to earn the top spot. Hickey also received a bronze medal at the provincial championships in Richmond this past weekend.

The Yale Lions senior boys volleyball team earned a banner for the first time ever. (Submitted)