Winless in Winnipeg: UFV Cascades teams fall in Manitoba capital

UFV’s Maddy Gobeil set a new program record with 38 points on Friday (Jan. 27), but the Cascades failed to win in Winnipeg. (David Larkins/Wesmen Athletics)

A disappointing weekend saw the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades basketball teams go zero for four in games against the Winnipeg Wesmen in the Manitoba capital on Friday (Jan. 27) and Saturday (Jan. 28).

Friday was a historical night for the women, as guard Maddy Gobeil set a new program record for points in one night, but the team fell 85-82.

Gobeil scored 38 points on 14 for 21 shooting and added nine rebounds. The previous record was 35 and was held by current players Deanna Tuchscherer and Julia Tuchscherer.

WBB | Four quick points for Maddy Gobeil here, and the Cascades lead 47-44 at the half!#weclimbweconquer pic.twitter.com/juweyOsOa0 — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) January 28, 2023

After four lead changes in the fourth, the Wesman held a three-point advantage in the dying moments. UFV had a final chance to tie the game off an inbound play, but Lauren Clements’ shot from beyond the arc bounced off the rim and out as time expired.

The women’s shooting dried up on Saturday, as the Cascades shot just 26.5 per cent and lost 63-50. Gobeil had another solid game with 17 points and eight boards. Julia Tuchscherer added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Winnipeg was up six after three quarter and then went on an 11-2 run to seal the win. The pair of losses see the women drop to 11-5 and now rank fifth in Canada West.

WBB | Natalie Rathler takes it to the hoop!#weclimbweconquer pic.twitter.com/oSPacTEfkR — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) January 29, 2023

The Wesmen shot an incredible 48.2 per cent from the field in the win. UFV was led by Courtney Anderson, who collected 19 points and Dario Lopez who scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Saturday was a better effort for the Cascades, and they trailed 60-59 with 3:01 remaining in the fourth quarter, but an 11-6 run to end the game boosted Winnipeg to the win.

Lopez scored 22 points and added 14 rebounds in the loss. Men’s team head coach Joe Enevoldson said Saturday was a good effort from his club.

MBB | Dario Lopez with the flush here in the third!#weclimbweconquer pic.twitter.com/jO3vu6fpdk — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) January 29, 2023

“I think we played with much more spirit and resolve tonight,” he said after Saturday. We had to do a bit of soul searching after last night, but tonight we came out with some resolve, some toughness, and came into a very good team’s barn and it came down to the wire. Tonight, we showed what we could be and if we play that way over the next three or four weeks, we are going to be a very tough team in playoffs.”

The men dropped to 7-9 with the pair of losses and they sit in 11th place in the CW.

Both the men’s and women’s teams head take on the UBC Thunderbirds in Vancouver on Friday (Feb. 3) and Saturday (Feb. 4). The clubs then close the regular season at home and host the Saskatchewan Huskies on Feb. 10 and 11.

