Where in Abbotsford can you watch Canada play in the World Cup?

Sipp Chai Cafe hosting fans for all three games, several other locations airing game on Wednesday

Canada returns to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986 at this year’s event in Qatar. (Pixabay)

For the first time since 1986, Canada is participating in the FIFA World Cup.

Paired in the group stage with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco, Canada opens the event on Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 11 a.m. against Belgium. The second match is set for Sunday (Nov. 27) at 8 a.m. against Croatia and the final match of the group stage is on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. against Morocco.

The City of Port Coquitlam appears to be the lone city in the Lower Mainland or Fraser Valley hosting a watch party for the games, with matches set to be screened in the concession area of the Port Coquitlam Community Centre.

Wear your red & cheer on the Men’s National team in this year’s FIFA World Cup at the concession area of PCCC. Canadian matches will be screened throughout the world cup, w/the first watch party kicking off on Wed. Nov. 23 at 11 am Canada vs. Belgium. https://t.co/rW7TtnzXKa pic.twitter.com/UqbzznULMN — City of Port Coquitlam (@CityofPoCo) November 22, 2022

The Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver will be hosting ‘Whitecaps House’ during the tournament and it will feature Whitecaps legends making appearances, giveaways and more. Sportsnet 650 will also be broadcasting live from the site.

The City of Abbotsford confirmed to The News that they do not have anything planned for the tournament.

Contacting several local establishments, The News learned that Sipp Chai Cafe will be airing all the Canadian games. Owner Jas Anand, who recently ran in the municipal election, is a big soccer fan and stated that he will allow fans into his cafe early for the games against Croatia and Morocco.

Sipp Chai Cafe is located at Unit 180, 2655 Clearbrook Rd.

Local establishments such as The Highwayman Pub, Canadian Brewhouse, Lou’s Grill, Townhall and Sneakers Sports Lounge all stated that they will be open for the game on Wednesday. Other options that could be playing the game on Wednesday include: Boston Pizza (two locations), Wings and the Station House Pub and Grill.

The above establishments will not be open for the other two games due to early start times.

Canada Soccer also shared a number of viewing parties hubs that they are promoting, but sadly they are only located in Ontario.

Don't have plans for the big game tomorrow? 💭 Check out the official @carlsberg x Canada Soccer Viewing Party HUBs below. #WeCAN pic.twitter.com/ke68vLCpZ5 — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 22, 2022

