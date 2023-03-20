Giants forward Jaden Lipinski in action against the Tri-City Americans. Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick Sunday afternoon, March 19.(John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants forward Jaden Lipinski in action against the Tri-City Americans. Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick Sunday afternoon, March 19.(John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants score first and last, but Tri-City Americans get five in-between

‘They’re a big team, they’re hard to get off the puck, they use their size well’

  • Mar. 20, 2023 11:45 a.m.
  • Sports

Vancouver Giants scored first, but the Tri-City Americans scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick Sunday afternoon, March 19.

Giants Skyler Bruce opened the scoring on the powerplay with a rebound goal 4:00 into the game to put Vancouver ahead 1-0. Ty Thorpe and Samuel Honzek had the assist .

Giants Ty Halaburda played against the Tri-City Americans Sunday afternoon, March 19. Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick WA. (John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants Ty Halaburda played against the Tri-City Americans Sunday afternoon, March 19. Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick WA. (John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Tri-City’s Jake Sloan responded 2:51 later, capitalizing on a turnover in the defensive zone.

Exactly 1:01 later, Ethan Ernst got in on the action with a deflection goal to make it 2-1 Tri City.

Then, Adam Mechura scooped up a loose puck and deked out Giants goaltender Jesper Vikman to make it 3-1 with 8:11 left in the opening frame.

In the second period, Sloan netted his second of the game 1:59 into the middle frame with a shortside shot beside the net.

Mechura also got on the board for a second time with a deflection 8:48 into the period.

Vancouver Giants defenceman Colton Alain in action against the Tri-City Americans Sunday afternoon, March 19. . Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and went on to win 5-2 in Kennewick. (John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants defenceman Colton Alain in action against the Tri-City Americans Sunday afternoon, March 19. . Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and went on to win 5-2 in Kennewick. (John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants Ty Thorpe netted his 37th of the campaign to get within three with 7:21 left in the second. Skyler Bruce, and Brenden Pentecost, assisted.

After a scoreless third period, final score was Vancouver 2 – Tri City 5.

Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio gave credit to Tri-City, saying “I thought they played solid.”

“They’re a big team, they’re hard to get off the puck, they use their size well, they try to play a possession game,” Maglio told Sportsnet650 following the game.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Everett Silvertips

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants shut out Everett Silvertips

Next up, a Tuesday, March 21, road game against the Portland Winterhawks, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR.

Giants return home Friday, Mar 24, to play against Kelowna Rockets at 7:30 p.m. pm at Langley Events Centre.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford’s Samara Mason signs with Okanagan College women’s basketball program
Next story
THE MOJ: Leaving the broadcasters at home a sad and baffling decision

Just Posted

Baljeet Singh Kundan (left) and Kenneth Morgan Overy of the Freemasons unveil a bronze plaque on Saturday (March 18) at the Abbotsford Masonic Lodge. The plaque commemorates the 150th anniversary of freemasonry in B.C. and Yukon and has a QR code that links to a website. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Etched in stone: Abbotsford Masonic Temple digital marker links past to the present

An 18-year-old Abbotsford driver has been charged after allegedly spitting in the face of two officers following a traffic stop on Monday night (March 20). His parents’ Honda CRV was also impounded for seven days. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
Abbotsford teen driver spits in face of cops following traffic stop

The London Drugs at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre is set to close on June 25. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
London Drugs closing location at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Transit commuter Jamie O’Neill and his son Greyson, might have to move out of Chilliwack if the transit strike in the Fraser Valley persists. (Jamie O’Neill photo)
Transit strike in eastern Fraser Valley could end up costing man his job in Vancouver