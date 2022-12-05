VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Cougars

Four games in five days end with loss

Julian Cull got past two Cougars Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, before 2,908 fans at Langley Events Centre. Giants led for most of the first two periods, but a huge third period by the Prince George Cougars was too much for the G-men to handle. (Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)

Vancouver Giants led for most of the first two periods, but a huge third period by the Prince George Cougars was too much for the Giants to handle in the final frame on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, before 2,908 fans at Langley Events Centre.

It was the last of four games over a five-day stretch for the G-men.

Thorpe opened the scoring 1:51 into the game with a goal on a rebound from a Zack Ostapchuk shot.

Cougars’ Cole Dubinsky tied the game with a power play goal with 4:09 left in the opening frame.

In the second period, Ty Halaburda put Vancouver back up on the power play 10:07 into the second. Kyren Gronick and Sammy May had the assist.

Samuel Honzek added to the Giants lead 3:24 later with another power play goal, fed by Ty Thorpe and Jaden Lipinski.

Prince George player Chase Wheatcroft netted a power play goal of his own to bring the Cougars back within one with 4:57 to go in the second.

In the third, Cougars took control.

Cayden Glover tied the game 3:09 into the third on a deflection, then Koen Ziemmer buried his 16th of the year on a power play just over three minutes later.

Caden Brown put the Cougars ahead by two with a shot to the top corner 17:12 into the third, and Brown dumped one into the empty net for his second of the night with eight seconds remaining.

Final Score: Vancouver 3 — Prince George 6

Prince George outshot Vancouver 41 to 28.

A rebound from a Zack Ostapchuk shot provided Vancouver Giants with their first goal against the Prince George Cougars Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, before 2,908 fans at Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)

Halaburda was named second star of the game.

Next, Giants head to Kamloops on Friday to face the Blazers at Sandman Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

