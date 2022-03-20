VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall in Everett

Last regular season game against division-leading Silvertips was all about the power play

A short-staffed Vancouver Giants lineup fell 5-2 Saturday, March 19, in Everett, ensuring at least a weekend split with the U.S. Division leaders (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)

It was all about the power play Saturday night, March 18, at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA, with the Vancouver Giants falling 5-2 to the Everett Silvertips.

Niko Huuhtanen had four points for Everett while defenceman Olen Zellweger chipped in with three assists.

Giants countered with third period goals from Connor Horning and Zack Ostapchuk.

Five of the seven goals from the game were scored on power plays.

At 2:22 in the first period, Everett forward Niko Huuhtanen snapped his 31st of the season home from the left-wing circle on an Everett power play. Olen Zellwegger and Alex Swetlikoff both earned assists.

Huuhtanen wasn’t done. He bagged his second of the game at 16:39 off a back-door left-wing feed from Ollen Zellweger. The second assist came courtesy of Ben Hemmerling.

After killing off a five-minute major penalty in the second period, Silvertips got a power play chance of their own and capitalized. Hunter Campbell parked himself in front of the Giants net, and redirected a Ben Hemmerling feed home for his 20th of the season.

Jackson Berezowski extended the Everett lead to 4-0 on another power play strike at 19:19. His team-leading 41st of the season came off an Olen Zellwegger rebound. For Zellweger it marked his third point of the night. Niko Huuhtanen had the second assist for Everett giving him his third point of the evening as well.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Silvertips 5-3

Connor Horning put the Giants on the board in the third period with a power play point shot at 1:23 of the third period. Horning’s 10th of the season was set up by Fabian Lysell and Payton Mount.

Just 32 seconds later the Silvertips responded, with Jacob Wright getting a backhander past Connor Martin from the high slot off the rush.

Connor Martin was pulled from the Giants net in favour of Will Gurski at 1:55.

Zack Ostapchuk snagged another power play goal for the Giants at 8:39 on a five-on-three. Ostapchuk one-timed home a feed from Fabian Lysell at the right-wing side. Connor Horning also assisted.

Lysell recorded his team-leading 15th multi-point game for the Giants.

Giants finish the regular season with a 2-2 record against Everett. The team’s power play has now scored in four consecutive games dating back to March 12th in Portland.

Saturday’s loss snapped a streak of four straight games without a regulation loss for the Giants.

Giants return to action at home on Friday, March 25th against the Seattle Thunderbirds at 7:30 p.m.

