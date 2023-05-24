VIDEO: Student athletes from Surrey high schools compete at special meet

Jacob Paige, a Grade 11 student at Clayton Heights Secondary, led the pack during a race at the Surrey Secondary Special Track Meet at South Surrey Athletic Park Wednesday (May 24). He won the race. (Tricia Weel photo)Jacob Paige, a Grade 11 student at Clayton Heights Secondary, led the pack during a race at the Surrey Secondary Special Track Meet at South Surrey Athletic Park Wednesday (May 24). He won the race. (Tricia Weel photo)
Student athletes from Surrey high schools compete at the Surrey Secondary Special Track Meet at South Surrey Athletic Park Wednesday (May 24). (Tricia Weel photo)Student athletes from Surrey high schools compete at the Surrey Secondary Special Track Meet at South Surrey Athletic Park Wednesday (May 24). (Tricia Weel photo)
Student athletes from Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary (Panthers), left, and Grandview Heights Secondary (Grizzlies) led the field during a race at the Surrey Secondary Special Track Meet at South Surrey Athletic Park Wednesday (May 24).(Tricia Weel photo)Student athletes from Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary (Panthers), left, and Grandview Heights Secondary (Grizzlies) led the field during a race at the Surrey Secondary Special Track Meet at South Surrey Athletic Park Wednesday (May 24).(Tricia Weel photo)
Brayden Fernie, a Grade 10 student at Grandview Heights Secondary, with some freshly-won ribbons at the Surrey Secondary Special Track Meet at South Surrey Athletic Park Wednesday (May 24). (Tricia Weel photo)Brayden Fernie, a Grade 10 student at Grandview Heights Secondary, with some freshly-won ribbons at the Surrey Secondary Special Track Meet at South Surrey Athletic Park Wednesday (May 24). (Tricia Weel photo)
Martin Trzeciak, left, and Damanjot Purewal, both from Kwantlen Park Secondary, close in on the finish line during a race at the Surrey Secondary Special Track Meet at South Surrey Athletic Park Wednesday (May 24). (Tricia Weel photo)Martin Trzeciak, left, and Damanjot Purewal, both from Kwantlen Park Secondary, close in on the finish line during a race at the Surrey Secondary Special Track Meet at South Surrey Athletic Park Wednesday (May 24). (Tricia Weel photo)

The overcast skies didn’t dampen the spirits of the more than 300 student athletes who competed at a track meet at South Surrey Athletic Park on Wednesday (May 24).

Featuring students with intellectual disabilities from all 21 high schools in Surrey, the event opened with a land acknowledgment and warm-up before the students competed in several events, ranging from 60- and 150-metre sprints to field events including a maze, softball throw, frisbee toss, bocce ball and soccer, among other events, and a 4x60M relay race.

“It’s an opportunity for our students to represent their schools as an athlete for as day,” explained Surrey Secondary Special Track Meet co-ordinator and North Surrey Secondary counsellor Carmie Vairo.

“They get to wear their school’s jersey and participate in competing for their school, against students from other schools.”

Vairo noted the meet is modelled after Special Olympics Canada, perhaps one of the most well-known sports organizations for people with intellectual disabilities.

READ ALSO: Special Olympics Canada athletes gearing up for World Summer Games

“They get to unleash the human spirit through the power and joy of sport.”

The event has been happening annually for seven years – albeit with the usual COVID break most sports and events experienced – with this year being the first time all 21 high schools in Surrey participated, said Vairo.

While other students in the city may get to compete in a variety of track meets or other sports, for many at the Special Track Meet, it’s the only time they get to shine athletically all year, she said.

“It’s only one day for them… it’s a real highlight.”

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Special OlympicsSurreyTrack and field

Previous story
Canada grouped with Spain, Poland at World Cup of women’s tennis
Next story
CF Montreal, Vancouver Whitecaps advance to Canadian Championship final

Just Posted

The Run for Water in Abbotsford included a 10k race and a 5K fun run. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Abbotsford runners lace up in droves to support Run for Water efforts

Dungeons and Dragons is just one of the games that will be available to play at Fraser Valley Tabletop Day in Abbotsford on June 3. (Patrick Davies/Black Press Media)
Free tabletop games festival returns to Abbotsford featuring 100s of games

Chad Colivas was shot and killed March 21, 2022 in a home on Latimer Street in Abbotsford. Two people have now been charged with his death.
Man charged last year with Surrey murder is one of two now charged with Abbotsford killing

Summer furs were a hot fashion item according to the Abbotsford News 100 years ago.
The Abbotsford News 100 years ago: Looking back at May 26, 1923