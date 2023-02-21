Skyler Bruce dug for the puck in front of the Spokane netminder Friday, Jan. 20 at Langley Events Centre. Vancouver Giants won 4-3 in overtime. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Skyler Bruce dug for the puck in front of the Spokane netminder Friday, Jan. 20 at Langley Events Centre. Vancouver Giants won 4-3 in overtime. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Overtime win at home for Vancouver Giants

Team captain Ty Thorpe records 100th career point

  • Feb. 21, 2023 10:30 a.m.
  • Sports

Vancouver sent the local fans home happy with a victory in overtime Monday afternoon, Feb. 20, as Samuel Honzek scored a pair and captain Ty Thorpe netted the overtime winner in a 4-3 win over the Spokane Chiefs before 4,214 at Langley Events Centre.

Ethan Semeniuk scored the opening goal for the Giants at 13:04 into the game off a give and go with Connor Dale.

In the second period, Spokane’s Chase Bertholet tied the game on an odd-man rush 5:36 into the middle frame.

Giants forward Samuel Honzek netted his first of the game exactly 12 minutes later with a power play goal, with Ty Thorpe and Dylan Anderson assisting.

Spokane replied 1:23 later, when Ty Cheveldayoff hammered home a shot from the point.

Honzek shovelled in his second of the game with 0:19 left in the period to bring Vancouver back ahead by one with Thorpe, and Brenden Pentecost on the assist.

Samuel Honzek scored twice as the Vancouver Giants won a 4-3 OT win over the Spokane Chiefs before 4,214 at Langley Events Centre on Friday, Jan. 20. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Samuel Honzek scored twice as the Vancouver Giants won a 4-3 OT win over the Spokane Chiefs before 4,214 at Langley Events Centre on Friday, Jan. 20. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Spokane tied the game in the third when Mac Gross scored a shorthanded goal on a rush with 9:19 left

That sent the game into overtime, with Giants captain Ty Thorpe getting the winning goal on a breakaway 4:16 into the extra frame.

Jaden Lipinski and Mazden Leslie had the assist.

Final Score: Vancouver 4 – Spokane 3.

Vancouver players Honzek and Thorpe were named first and second stars of the game.

“It was a hard fought battle,” Thorpe said of his overtime goal.

“I just took it to the net and found a way to squeak it in. It was a great team effort.”

It was a milestone game for Thorpe, who scored his 100th career point as a Giant.

“Its pretty incredible,” Thorpe commented. “I couldn’t do it without my amazing teammates.”

Giants Ethan Semeniuk scored the opening goal against the Spokane Chiefs on Friday, Feb. 20 at Langley Events centre. The team went on to win 4-3 in overtime. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Up next, Giants host Prince George Cougars on Friday, Feb. 14 at the LEC. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Blades squeak out 2-1 win over Giants with minutes left

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Giants fall to Royals

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Events CentreVancouver GiantsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford basketball teams qualify for provincial tournaments
Next story
Major League Soccer revamps and expands post-season format for 2023

Just Posted

Three Abbotsford teams have qualified to compete in the 3A senior girls basketball provincials, which runs from March 1 to 4 at the Langley Events Centre.
Abbotsford senior girls basketball team receive seeding ahead of provincial tournament

Abbotsford lawyer Randle Howarth has been suspended for 10 weeks for the inappropriate use of a trust account. (Black Press Media file photo)
Abbotsford lawyer suspended for using trust account to deposit Surrey sawmill funds

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens speaks during a press conference on Feb. 23, flanked by Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair (left) and Taleeb Noormohamed, MP for Vancouver Granville and Chair of the Liberal Pacific Caucus Chair. (Photo: City of Abbotsford)
Federal disaster aid program for 2021 B.C. floods now tops $1 billion

Ledgeview Golf Club will be hosting an RBC Canadian Open qualifier on May 12. (File photo)
Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club hosting RBC Canadian Open qualifier