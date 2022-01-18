VIDEO: Giants captain Justin Sourdif heading to Edmonton

In a series of trades, the Vancouver hockey team based in Langley gives up a few veteran players

Vancouver Giants captain Justin Sourdif has been traded to the Edmonton Oil Kings in return for forward Jacob Boucher and two first round picks. (Special to Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants have traded out two 20-year-old players, including the Western Hockey League team’s current captain.

The announcements were made on Monday, with forward Justin Sourdif top of the list.

General manager Barclay Parneta announced that the Giants acquired a pair of first-round draft picks (2022 and 2025) and 2002-born forward Jacob Boucher (Legal, Alta.) from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for Sourdif.

Originally selected third overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2017 WHL prospects fraft, Sourdif – a signed draftee of the NHL’s Florida Panthers – joins the Oil Kings after producing 69 career goals and 97 assists for 166 points along with a +82 rating and 132 penalty minutes.

He appeared in 24 additional playoff games (2018 and 2019).

So far this season, Sourdif has posted nine goals and 23 assists for 32 in 24 games.

Last season in 22 games inside the B.C. division hub, Sourdif led all skaters with 34 points (11G, 23A) and was named the division’s top player.

Internationally, Sourdif recently represented Canada at the 2022 World Juniors. He also captured Silver with Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and suited up with Team Canada Red during the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

In 30 games this season with the Oil Kings, 2002-born forward Jacob Boucher has potted 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points.

Three of his 10 goals have been game-winners. He’s added a +8 rating and 16 penalty minutes.

In 49 career games in the WHL with Lethbridge and Edmonton, Boucher has recorded 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points. He was originally drafted by Lethbridge in Round 9 of the 2017 WHL prospects draft.

Similarly, Parneta announced Monday that the Giants also acquired a first-round draft pick in the 2022 WHL prospects draft from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for defenceman Tanner Brown.

Brown heads to Winnipeg after 127 career games during the course of the past four seasons with Vancouver.

The same day, it was also announced that the Giants traded a fifth-round pick in 2022 and a third-round pick in 2023 back to the Pats, and in return acquired defenceman Tom Cadieux (Saskatoon, Sask.).

In return the Giants are sending a fifth-round pick in 2022 and a third-round pick in 2023 back to the Pats.

Cadieux, a right-handed shot, checks in at 6 ft. 1 in. tall and 177 pounds.

In 30 games this season with the Regina Pats, Cadiuex has managed one goal and 10 assists for 11 points.

Originally selected by the Tri-City Americans in Round 2 (34th overall) in the 2017 WHL prospects draft, Cadiuex has since appeared in 143 career games with Tri-City and Regina. In that span he’s collected three goals and 21 assists for 24 points along with 70 penalty minutes.

Back-to-back defeats

In the meantime, the Vancouver Giants are recovering from back-to-back losses on home ice this past weekend.

The G-Men were taken down not once, but twice by the Prince George Cougars – both Friday and Saturday.

Had the Vancouver Giants put forth a consistent effort for more than just the first half of Friday’s game, they would have taken home the second point – possibly even in regulation time.

That was the assessment of head coach Michael Dyck, following a 3-2 overtime defeat at the hands of the Cougars on Friday.

“Really good start for us. Had we played that way for 60 minutes, it would be a different result. The back half of the game we beat ourselves,” Dyck said.

The G-Men hoped to regain some ground on Saturday. But it wasn’t meant to be.

When the two B.C. division rivals squared off again Saturday at Langley Events Centre, this time the Giants fell 4-2.

Vancouver has some down time. They don’t compete again until this Friday, Jan. 21, when they head to Victoria to take on the Royals.

Vancouver Giants have traded defenceman Tanner Brown to the Winnipeg Ice in exchange for a 2022 first round pick. (Special to Langley Advance Times)