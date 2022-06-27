Video: Fraser Valley Bandits make it five in a row

League-leading Fraser Valley Bandits snuck away with a 94-92 win over the Newfoundland Growlers on home court to extend their winning streak to five games on Sunday, June 26 at Langley Events Centre. (CEBL/Special to Langley Advance Times)

When Newfoundland inbounded the ball at half court, Alex Campbell came away with a steal and ran down to put the ball in the hoop and put another win under the Bandits belt on Sunday, June 26.

Fraser Valley snuck away with a 94-92 win over the Newfoundland Growlers on home court to extend their winning streak to five games. Fraser Valley remains at the top of the CEBL at 8-2 with Newfoundland at 0-8.

As the first quarter commenced, Fraser Valley continued the three-point shooting that they showed in their last game. Malcolm Duvivier, Alex Campbell and Maxie Esho hit the first threes with Esho and Kyle Adnam following up.

At the end of the first, Newfoundland held a 29-25 lead over Fraser Valley.

Brooks, Terry Thomas and Jahvon Blair helped the Growlers push their lead to double digits through the first half of the second quarter. Newfoundland’s defence got them to a 45-34 lead over Fraser Valley but the Bandits defence picked up and the momentum gradually shifted. At the end of the first half, Newfoundland led 53-50 over the Bandits.

At the end of the third, Newfoundland led 75-73.

A tightly contested fourth quarter made every possession important and kept the margin small. As time winded down, Adam Paige made a jumper, Kahlil Whitney responded with a three but Maxie Esho got out in transition and finished at the rim to send the game into Elam time. The target score was set at 94 with the score 85-81 in favour of the Growlers.

Karnik scored the first three points of Elam time at the free throw line. Fraser Valley got out to an 8-0 run in Elam time making it 89-85 but four points inside the paint tied it at 89. Fraser Valley and Newfoundland exchanged basketsand the game was tied at 92 with the target score two points away. Alex Campbell got to the rim in transition and Fraser Valley won 94-92 on home court over Newfoundland.

Kyle Adnam talked about what worked for Fraser Valley to allow them to come away victorious, “First half defensively we were a little bit slow on our rotations and picking up the ball but I thought second half we did a great job of flipping that around and that’s what ultimately won us the game in the end, Alex with a big play on the ball.”

Fraser Valley Head Coach Mike Taylor talked about how his team came together to get the win, “this was hard work today, for me, you’re down Thomas, you’re down Murphy and in the pregame warmup Shane comes up with an injury that we were cautious and we decided we’re not going to risk this and you trust the team and the team really delivered.”

