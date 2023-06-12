VIDEO: A good start, but Vancouver FC couldn’t keep Cavalry FC out of their net

Vancouver FC scored in the first four minutes, at Calgary’s ATCO Field on Sunday, June 11, but Cavalry responded with three goals in the first 28 minutes of the game for the win. (Canadian Premier League/Special to Langley Advance Times) Vancouver FC scored in the first four minutes, at Calgary’s ATCO Field on Sunday, June 11, but Cavalry responded with three goals in the first 28 minutes of the game for the win. (Canadian Premier League/Special to Langley Advance Times) Vancouver FC scored in the first four minutes, at Calgary’s ATCO Field on Sunday, June 11, but Cavalry responded with three goals in the first 28 minutes of the game for the win. (Canadian Premier League/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver FC got off to a good start on on Sunday, June 11 against Cavalry FC in Calgary, but couldn’t hold off the rival team’s offence.

Shaan Hundal scored in the first four minutes, getting past Cavalry FC’s Marco Carducci to get the Langley-based pro soccer team a 1-0 lead . In the process, Hundal reclaimed the Canadian Premier League scoring lead with his fifth of the season.

However, it would be the only goal by Vancouver at Calgary’s ATCO Field as Cavalry responded with three goals, all within the first 28 minutes of the game.

“We probed, we pushed, we switched the ball, and what we were trying to do was be patient, to then attack with the pace that we had, and when we did have it, it was excellent to see,” said Cavalry head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. “And that’s how we want to attack when we do get space. We want to overload them with dynamism.”

Cavalry remains undefeated at ATCO Field, with the most home points and goals (nine of each) in the league.

With the loss, Vancouver FC are now winless in seven matches, and drop to the bottom of the Canadian Premier League standings.

Vancouver FC head coach Afshin Ghotbi wasn’t happy with his defence.

“We are not good enough to defend with seven players or six players, we only have a chance when all 11 players are committed and are doing their role within a defensive structure,” he said after the match.

“I think when you have so many inexperienced players that are first-year professionals, and some of them are still teenagers, it is difficult to bring the consistency you need as a professional day in and day out,” Ghotbi commented. “I also think that you almost cannot cheat time and cheat experience, you need to have these experiences and you need time to digest all these events that are going on around you.”

“I’m hoping that we keep learning and these lessons will help us become the team that we need to be to get into the playoffs,” he added.

Next, Vancouver heads to Ontario to play Atlético Ottawa on Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. B.C. time.

Vancouver will be looking to avenge the lopsided 5-0 loss they suffered last month when Ottawa made their first visit to Willoughby Stadium.

