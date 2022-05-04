The Vancouver Whitecaps are holding a silent auction to help benefit flood victims in the Fraser Valley. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)<h2 class="entry-title"> </h2>

Vancouver Whitecaps launch silent auction to support flood relief in Fraser Valley

Major League Soccer team partnering with Abbotsford Community Foundation for auction

The Vancouver Whitecaps have launched a silent auction to help support flood relief in the Fraser Valley.

The Major League Soccer team has partnered with Abbotsford Community Foundation and are auctioning off signed jerseys, autographed cleats and more.

Proceeds will be donated to ACF, and anyone can also choose to make a donation if they don’t want to participate in the auction. The auction runs for the next four days.

For more information on the auction or to view the items available, visit can.givergy.com/whitecapsfc.

The Whitecaps currently sit in 14th place in the Western Conference of the MLS with a record of 1-6-1. Vancouver next hosts Toronto FC at BC Place on Sunday (May 8) at 1 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps launch silent auction to support flood relief in Fraser Valley
