The Vancouver Golden Panthers will be based out of Abbotsford’s The Rinks at Summit Centre for 2022-23. (Facebook photo)

The Vancouver Golden Panthers will be based out of Abbotsford’s The Rinks at Summit Centre for 2022-23. (Facebook photo)

Vancouver Golden Panthers hockey program now based in Abbotsford

Previously based in Langley, Golden Panthers will now train at The Rinks at Summit Centre

The Vancouver Golden Panthers hockey program will be based in Abbotsford for the 2022-23 season.

The 18U AAA program is scheduled to practice Tuesday’s, Thursday’s and Friday’s at The Rinks at Summit Centre.

The Golden Panthers are set to compete in the Premier Hockey League, which started in 2019 and now has 24 teams in British Columba, Alberta and Montana. The PHL features U18, U15, U13, U11 and U9 competition, but it’s believed that the Golden Panthers team training in Abbotsford is a U18 squad.

The team is looking for billet families in and around the Abbotsford area and families are provided a stipend of $650 per month.

Earlier this summer the PHL announced that it has a working agreement with the Canadian-American Junior Hockey League, which operates out of Alberta. According to the PHL website, other BC programs include the North Legacy Warriors, the BC Beasts, the Vancouver Sharks and the New Westminster Bruins.

The Vancouver Golden Panthers also state on the team’s Instagram page that they are affiliates of the PHL’s Calgary Golden Panthers and the San Diego Sabers of the United States Premier Hockey League. The Sabers are an affiliate team of the Ontario Reign and the Los Angeles Kings.

The Golden Panthers previously operated out of Langley.

For more information, visit goldenpanthershockey.com.

RELATED: Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep team wins Bauer Bantam Elite Invite Tournament

hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coach says Canadian women are on the rise ahead of Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

Just Posted

The mammography unit at Chilliwack General Hospital will be getting state-of-the-art equipment, according to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. It’s one of several projects the foundation is fundraising for. (FVHCF)
Jackpot growing for Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s 50/50 campaign

The Vancouver Golden Panthers will be based out of Abbotsford’s The Rinks at Summit Centre for 2022-23. (Facebook photo)
Vancouver Golden Panthers hockey program now based in Abbotsford

Shirley Wilson. (Submitted photo)
Shirley Wilson seeking a sixth term as Abbotsford school trustee

A young woman helps a child place a candle at a vigil planned to bring awareness to domestic violence in Abbotsford on Aug. 26 at the civic plaza. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Candles burn for Abbotsford’s Kamaljit Sandhu and others