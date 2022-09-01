Vancouver Golden Panthers hockey program now based in Abbotsford

Previously based in Langley, Golden Panthers will now train at The Rinks at Summit Centre

The Vancouver Golden Panthers will be based out of Abbotsford’s The Rinks at Summit Centre for 2022-23. (Facebook photo)

The Vancouver Golden Panthers hockey program will be based in Abbotsford for the 2022-23 season.

The 18U AAA program is scheduled to practice Tuesday’s, Thursday’s and Friday’s at The Rinks at Summit Centre.

The Golden Panthers are set to compete in the Premier Hockey League, which started in 2019 and now has 24 teams in British Columba, Alberta and Montana. The PHL features U18, U15, U13, U11 and U9 competition, but it’s believed that the Golden Panthers team training in Abbotsford is a U18 squad.

The team is looking for billet families in and around the Abbotsford area and families are provided a stipend of $650 per month.

Earlier this summer the PHL announced that it has a working agreement with the Canadian-American Junior Hockey League, which operates out of Alberta. According to the PHL website, other BC programs include the North Legacy Warriors, the BC Beasts, the Vancouver Sharks and the New Westminster Bruins.

The Vancouver Golden Panthers also state on the team’s Instagram page that they are affiliates of the PHL’s Calgary Golden Panthers and the San Diego Sabers of the United States Premier Hockey League. The Sabers are an affiliate team of the Ontario Reign and the Los Angeles Kings.

The Golden Panthers previously operated out of Langley.

For more information, visit goldenpanthershockey.com.

RELATED: Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep team wins Bauer Bantam Elite Invite Tournament

hockey