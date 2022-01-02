Vancouver Giants drop season finale to Victoria

G-Men lose in third match up against the Royals this holiday season

Three up, three down.

Vancouver Giants ended the year with three consecutive loses against the Victoria Royals, the latest coming Thursday night on the Island, where the dropped a 7-3 decision.

The rematch did not go as planned.

Thursday night in Victoria, the G-Men – who currently stand at 14-16-1-0 – were defeated again with Bailey Peach (3G, 4A) factoring in on all seven of the Victoria goals while Brayden Schuurman (2G) and Keanu Derungs (2G) supplied the others for Victoria.

Jaden Lipinski led the way for Vancouver with a goal and an assist while Julian Cull and Cole Shepard also scored for Vancouver. And, both Cull and Lipinski recorded their first career WHL goals in Thursday night’s game.

This was the third victory by Victoria this week. On Wednesday, despite peppering the Victoria net with a record 50 shots on goal, the Giants still came up empty in a 3-0 loss to the Royals. And a few day earlier, on Monday, Dec. 27, the Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to the Royals.

Vancouver Giants head back home for their next game at Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Jan. 2. The puck drops at 4 p.m. Tickets available online.

They’re hoping to open the new year with a victory over Kelowna.

The Giants will have their head coach Michael Dyck, their captain Justin Sourdif, and goaltender Jesper Vikman back in the fold Sundayas they look to defeat the Kelowna Rockets for the fourth time in a span of five meetings this season.

Sunday marks the first of back-to-back meetings for the Giants and the Rockets as the two teams will also square off against each other on Friday, Jan. 7 in the Okanagan.

After this weekend, the Giants next scheduled home game will also take place on a Sunday when they battle the Portland Winterhawks on Jan. 9, at 4 p.m.

BY THE NUMBERS

1st period:

VIC – Keanu Derungs (7) opened the scoring at 1:13 off a power play off cross-ice feed from the left-wing. Bailey Peach and Gannon Laroque both assisted. It was Derungs’ first of two on the evening.

VIC – Brayden Schuurman (16) potted his first of two on the night off a low shot from the left-wing circle. Bailey Peach and Tanner Scott earned the helpers.

VIC – Bailey Peach nabbed his third point of the period off a shorthanded two-on-one rush down the right-wing side.

Shots: 18-13 Vancouver

2nd period:

VAN – Julian Cull put the Giants on the board with his first career WHL goal at 3:57. Cull won a race to a Jaden Lipinski clearing pass, and snuck a low shot past Campbell Arnold and in.

VIC – At 6:18 Bailey Peach was awarded a penalty shot for Victoria after he was slashed on a shorthanded breakaway. Peach converted on his penalty shot chance for his 17th of the season and his fourth point of the night.

VIC – Brayden Schuurman extended the Victoria lead to 5-1 on a power play. Schuurman’s 17th was set up by Gannon Laroque and Bailey Peach.

VAN – Cole Shepard (3) raced down the left wing and roofed a shot over Campbell Arnold’s left shoulder to make the score 5-2. Nicco Camazzola and Ty Thorpe drew the helpers.

Shots: 11-9

3rd period:

VAN – Jaden Lipinski moved the Giants back within two with his first career WHL goal that came via a power play wrap-around. Ty Halaburda and Tanner Brown also factored in on the play. The goal came at 2:33.

VIC – Bailey Peach (18) completed his hat-trick at 6:36 off a shot from the high slot that came off a feed from Brayden Schuurman. Devin Aubin had the second assist.

VIC – The final goal of the night came on a power play at 7:18 on a re-direct from Keanu Derungs (8). Gannon Laroque and Bailey Peach both helped set up the play. For Bailey Peach it was his seventh point of the night.

Shots: 9-9

BOX SCORE

Final score: Victoria 7 – Vancouver 3

Final shots: 38 – 31 Vancouver

Will Gurski: 24/31 saves for Vancouver

Campbell Arnold: 35/38 saves for Victoria

Vancouver power play: 1/7

Victoria power play: 3/6

3 Stars: Bailey Peach (VIC – 3G, 4A); Brayden Schuurman (VIC – 2G, 1A); and Gannon Laroque (VIC – 3A)

