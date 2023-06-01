Abbotsford’s Jett Woo checks Laval’s Anthony Richard during AHL action on Wednesday (Nov. 16). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford’s Jett Woo checks Laval’s Anthony Richard during AHL action on Wednesday (Nov. 16). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Vancouver Canucks sign defenceman Jett Woo to 1-year contract

Woo, 22, has spent the last 3 seasons playing for Vancouver’s American Hockey League affiliate

The Vancouver Canucks signed defenceman Jett Woo to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday.

Woo, 22, has spent the last three seasons playing for Vancouver’s American Hockey League affiliate.

In 2022-23, the Winnipeg product totalled seven goals, 14 assists and 96 penalty minutes in 68 games with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Vancouver drafted Woo in the second round (37th overall) in the 2018 NHL draft.

Before starting his professional career, Woo played 242 Western Hockey League games split between the Moose Jaw Warriors and the Calgary Hitmen, producing 33 goals and 127 assists over the course of his junior career.

Woo also won gold for Canada at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NHLvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Brian White scores record goal as Vancouver Whitecaps dismantle Houston Dynamo 6-2
Next story
Provincial mountain bike championships come to Abbotsford

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Rhonda Clough is in a tough spot, with the provincial government clawing back Employment Insurance medical benefits she’s getting while waiting for hip replacement surgery. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack woman on disability benefits teeters on the brink of homelessness

The Kariton Art Gallery in Abbotsford runs The Big Tiny show until June 24.
Abbotsford Arts Council opens Big Tiny exhibit

Soprano Melanie Krueger and tenor Martin Renner Wallace are the guest artists at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of the season on June 4 in Abbotsford.
Fraser Valley Symphony presents The Magic of Opera in Abbotsford

Jas Anand ran for Abbotsford council in October 2022 but afterward failed to submit complete financial paperwork to Elections BC. He is not permitted to run in the October 2026 election. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford council candidate Jas Anand disqualified for not submitting complete paperwork