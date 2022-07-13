Valley Royals athletes take home medals at BC Club Track and Field Provincial Championships

A total of 21 Valley Royals athletes brought home 37 medals at the BC Club Track and Field Provincial Championships for ages 14-plus in Kamloops earlier this month.

The Abbotsford-based Royals saw a handful of local athletes compete at the event, which ran from July 8 to 10.

“I’m very proud of what our athletes accomplished both on the track and on the field,” stated Royals head coach Trevor Wight. “Although the number of medals won is great, what is more important is the number of personal best performances achieved by our athletes. This is a result of all their hard work over this past year and countless hours put in by our excellent coaching staff; Scott Svelander with the middle-distance crew, Sean LaForest with the throws and many others who have worked with our athletes over the years.”

The following Royals took home medals:

Aiden Ansell (gold in U16 discus and shot put and bronze in hammer throw)

Gurtaj Aulakh (bronze in U20 discus)

Will Van Schagen (silver in U16 300 metres, bronze in 1500m steeplechase and 800m)

Sam May (silver in U16 1500m steeplechase and 2000m)

Maggie Epp (gold in U16 1200m)

Adrianne Buitelaar (silver in U16 800m and 1200m)

Mark Molina (silver in U18 1500m and bronze in 800m)

Luke Wight (silver in U16 300m hurdles and bronze in long jump)

Sanaa Musonge (bronze in U18 100m)

Gurpartarp Sandhu (bronze in U16 triple jump)

The Royals also brought home medals in the relays:

gold in the 4 x 400 mixed relay (Luke Wight, Will Van Schagen, Sam May, Halle May)

silver in the boys 4 x 100 relay (Evan Booth, Will Van Schagen, Sam May, Luke Wight)

silver in the men’s 4 x 400 relay (Ry Trustham, Evan Booth, Samuel Rasquinha, Arie Wassenaar

silver in the women’s 4 x 100 relay (Lindsay Foster, Gurpartap Sandhu, Maggie Epp, Sanaa Musonge)

silver in the women’s 4 x 400 relay (Sanaa Musonge, Zoe Unger, Lindsay Foster, Adrianna Buitelaar)

