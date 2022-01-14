Cascades guard Maddy Gobeil was named the Canada West player of the week and helped the women’s basketball team post a win over the TWU Spartans in Langley on Thursday.

UFV’s Maddy Gobeil wins player of the week, basketball teams sweep TWU Spartans

Women have now win six straight, men improve to 4-3 after both post wins in Langley on Thursday

Maddy Gobeil’s efforts on both ends of the basketball court were recognized by Canada West on Tuesday (Jan. 11).

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades guard’s play on Saturday (Jan. 8) and Sunday (Jan. 9) against the UBCO Heat earned her the CW women’s player of the week.

Sunday’s game saw her post an incredible eight steals to go with 16 points and 13 rebounds to earn the 66-48 win in Kelowna. The previous day she put up 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in UFV’s 75-69 victory.

She leads CW in steals per game at 3.3.

Gobeil and the Cascades continued their winning ways on Thursday with a dominant 70-47 win over the previously unbeaten Trinity Western University Spartans in Langley. Gobeil contributed 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Deanna Tuchscherer led the way with 18 points and Alexis Worrell added 17.

The women improved to 8-1 and have now won six straight. The teams meet again on Friday (Jan. 21) and Saturday (Jan. 22) at the UFV Athletic Centre.

Meanwhile, Thursday also marked the first game action for the UFV Cascades men’s basketball team in 2022 and the first game period in 61 days.

The Cascades earned a 99-95 overtime victory over TWU and improved to 4-3 on the season.

UFV was led by Zubair Seyed, who scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He came up clutch in the extra frame, breaking a 92-92 tie with a three point shot. The Cascades also got strong efforts from Dario Lopez (15 points, four rebounds and three steals) and Dylan Kinley (14 points, eight rebounds and two steals).

The teams battle again in Abbotsford on Jan. 21 and 22.

RELATED: UFV Cascades set to open 2022 schedule without spectators

