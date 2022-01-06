UFV men’s basketball games this weekend postponed

Team will no longer travel to Kelowna, women’s team games still on vs. UBC-O

The UFV men’s basketball team scheduled games for this weekend have been postponed.

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s basketball team’s 2022 debut will not occur this weekend and games scheduled against the UBC Okanagan Heat on Saturday (Jan. 8) and Sunday (Jan. 9) in Kelowna have been postponed.

Canada West made the announcement on Thursday (Jan. 6), stating that the games will not be occurring due to the host Heat not having the minimum number of players available to safely compete due to a combination of illness and travel complications.

Rescheduled dates have not yet been set.

However, the UFV women’s basketball team’s games against the Heat will go ahead as planned. The teams tip-off at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Cascades women’s team record currently stands at 5-1 and the club ranks second in the CW’s West division. UBC-O is ranked third in the West with a record of 4-4.

The Cascades last played on Nov. 13 and posted a 72-31 win over the Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack.

“We’ve been practicing for five weeks for these games, and I think we’re all just super happy at getting a chance to play,” stated Cascades guard Nikki Cabuco. “It’s just nice to be able to play the game that you love. To be able to play, and play together, is huge.”

For more information, visit gocascades.ca.

