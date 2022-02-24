UFV Cascades women’s basketball team captures division crown

Women earn first division title since 2014, can clinch first playoff seed with win tonight

UFV’s Nikki Cabuco goes up for a shot during the Cascades game against the UNBC Timberwolves in Prince George on Wednesday (Feb. 23). (Rich Abney/UNBC Athletics)

For the first time since 2014, the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s basketball team has captured a division title after defeating the UNBC Timberwolves 73-60 in Prince George on Wednesday (Feb. 23).

The club has now won seven straight and now have a record of 15-2 this season. They will finish ahead of the TWU Spartans in the West Division, ensuring the team’s first division crown since a Pacific Division win eight years ago.

With a win against UNBC tonight (Thursday), the Cascades can also clinch the number one seed in Canada West heading into the playoffs.

The Cascades had five players scoring in double digits on Wednesday, with Nikki Cabuco (15), Maddy Gobeil (13), Julia Tuchscherer (12), Deanna Tuchscherer (11) and Natalie Rathler (10) displaying a balanced attack.

UFV led 34-28 at halftime and then pushed the lead to 10 after three quarters to earn the win.

“It was one of those games where we got the job done eventually,” stated Cascades head coach Al Tuchscherer. “They (UNBC) play a little bit different than some of the other teams in the conference, and we didn’t adjust very quickly. We were able to generate a few turnovers and got some easy baskets in transition, and that seemed to spark our offence a little bit and give us a bit of a cushion to bring the game home.”

Deanna Tuchscherer added eight rebounds and seven assists, while Rathler also grabbed eight rebounds. Turnovers were a big story in the game, as the Timberwolves committed 28 which led to 35 Cascades points.

The two teams meet again tonight and tip-off at 6 p.m.

