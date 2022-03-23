UFV Cascades sign provincial all-star Leda

The UFV Cascades women’s basketball program has signed Notre Dame talent Bernadet Leda. She begins on the team this fall. (Dan Kinvig/UFV Athletics)

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s basketball team has signed Bernadet Leda out of Vancouver’s Notre Dame Regional Secondary.

The school made the announcement on March 22.

The Grade 12 student was named to the B.C. 2A senior girls all-tournament team at the recent provincial tournament and helped her team place sixth at the event.

Leda averaged 22.5 points per game at the provincials and earlier this year was named as one of the top five players in the 2A tier by the B.C. Secondary School Girls Basketball Association.

“I’ve had the opportunity to watch Bernie’s game evolve for the past four or five years,” stated Cascades head coach Al Tuchscherer. “She’s the type of player who always finds a way to put her stamp on the game, whether that’s offensively or making a big play defensively. We’re excited for her to come in and adapt her game to our level, and have an impact on our team. I think our players are really going to enjoy playing with her.

“First and foremost, she’s got a real dynamic personality that translates onto the court. She plays the game with a lot of energy, she has a lot of skill at the offensive end of the floor, and she loves to get into a defensive stance and make life tough for whoever she’s playing.”

5 years of coaching this kid and can’t wait to coach her for another 5 years! She is a special talent. https://t.co/pxSfH7PR3e — Coach Dan (@DanNayebzadeh) March 22, 2022

Leda said she grew comfortable with the UFV program after attending various camps and off-season practices over the years at the behest of Dan Nayebzadeh, the Cascades’ lead assistant coach who coached her with Excel Basketball Club.

“I’ve gone to a lot of camps and programs at other schools, but I felt the most at home with this team,” she said. “Coach Al and the team here are like family, and that’s something I’ve always valued as a player. I just think this program is going to push me the most to achieve my highest potential and be the best I can be.”

She will join a Cascades team that reached as high as seventh nationally in the U Sports rankings, won the Canada West’s Pacific Division and finished with a regular season record of 15-3 before losing in the quarter-finals of the playoffs.

