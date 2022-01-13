UFV Cascades set to open 2022 schedule without spectators

The UFV Cascades sports teams will not be playing in front of fans to start 2022.

Fans will not be in the stands when the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades sports teams return to the court later this month.

Men’s and women’s basketball games on Jan. 21 and 22 against the TWU Spartans are now spectator-free due to concerns from the Omicron variant.

Only the participating teams, coaches, officials, and game-night staff will be admitted to the UFV Athletic Centre for these games.

Men’s and women’s volleyball games scheduled for Friday (Jan. 14) and Saturday (Jan. 15) against the UBC-O Heat were also scheduled to occur this weekend, but it was announced on Thursday (Jan. 13) that those games have been postponed.

The Heat men’s and women’s teams both were unable to have the minimum number of players to compete.

UFV paused the vast majority of classes and educational opportunities from Jan. 4 to 9, and transitioned to remote learning Jan. 10 continuing through Jan. 23. Other events on campus have been postponed until Jan. 24 or cancelled.

“With all of the disruptions in the schedule this year, our focus is to complete the regular season, and to do that, the health of the athletes is paramount,” stated Steve Tuckwood, director of athletics and campus recreation. “The campus is essentially closed to all events, and given that students cannot gather until Jan. 24, we think this respects that situation as well.”

Fans are scheduled to return to Cascades sports events in February. All games are also streamed at CanadaWest.tv.

