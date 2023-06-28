UNLV’s Luis Rodriguez drives to the lane against the UFV Cascades in 2022. The Boise State Broncos will be visiting Abbotsford for an exhibition game against the Cascades on Aug. 1. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

UFV Cascades hosting Boise State Broncos on Aug. 1

Second straight year that an NCAA comes to Abbotsford for exhibition game

The Boise State Broncos will be making a stop in Abbotsford this summer to take on the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s basketball team.

The Cascades announced on June 27 that they will be hosting the NCAA program on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

It’s the first game scheduled on the 2023-24 calendar for UFV.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come in and see us take on an NCAA tournament team close to home, ” stated Cascades head coach Joe Enevoldson. “We’re excited to see our guys compete in a highly intense environment early in the year, and it gives us a chance to see where we need to grow and get better for the season.”

Boise State finished second in the Mountain West Conference last season with a 24-10 record enroute to a No. 10 seed, and their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. This is the first time the Broncos have made back-to-back appearances at the tournament since 1993-94.

Returning for Boise State are All-Mountain West selections Tyson Degenhart and Max Rice, alongside starter Chibuzo Agbo. Degenhart averaged a team-high 14.1 points per game in 2022-23. He also finished with a field goal percentage of .537.

The Broncos will also be making stops in Langley against the TWU Spartans on July 31 and in Kamloops against the TRU Wolfpack on Aug. 3.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our team,” said head coach Leon Rice. “With the experience we have coming back from last year’s team along with our newcomers who can make an immediate impact, it will be so beneficial for our team to hit the ground running before the fall. This is a great way for the players to acclimate to one another while gaining international experience.”

RELATED: UFV Cascades sunk by Brandon’s three-point shooting in Canada West play-in

The Cascades finished last season with a 9-11 record in the Canada West regular season, before falling to the Brandon Bobcats in the opening round of the playoffs.

This will be the second consecutive year that the Cascades men’s basketball program has faced an NCAA Division 1 opponent in preseason, as they hosted the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels last August.

“Last year was a great environment, and playing another tournament team this year provides another entertaining, high-level basketball game for fans in the Fraser Valley to watch,” noted Enevoldson.

RELATED: UNLV Runnin’ Rebels post win in Abbotsford over UFV Cascades

Tickets will be $10 per person and will become available the week before the game.

