The UFV Cascades handed out the team’s annual awards on Friday (April 8). (UFV Athletics photo)

The UFV Cascades handed out the team’s annual awards on Friday (April 8). (UFV Athletics photo)

UFV Cascades hand out 2021-22 awards

Chilliwack’s Deanna Tuchscherer, Coquitlam’s Trevor Zanatta named athletes of the year

The University of the Fraser Valley athletic department hosted its annual awards ceremony on Friday (April 8), with men’s soccer player Trevor Zanatta and women’s basketball athlete Deanna Tuchscherer taking the home top honours.

Zanatta edged Nimo Benne (volleyball), Jackson Jacob (golf) and Vick Toor (basketball). He helped lead the Cascades to the Canada West final four and was named a conference first team all-star.

The Coquitlam product led the team in points, collecting three goals and five assists. He also established a new CW record this season by recording four assists in one game against UBC on Oct. 3.

RELATED: Record-setting win for UFV Cascades soccer

Tuchscherer beat out Simi Lehal (soccer), Amanda Matsui (volleyball) and Lucy Park (golf). She was named a CW first team all-star and helped lead the Cascades to a first place finish in the West Division with a record of 15-3.

The Chilliwack resident and G.W. Graham Secondary grad finished fourth in the conference in points per game with 17.6 and ranked 10th in rebounds per game at 7.6.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Deanna Tuchscherer heating up for UFV women’s basketball team

Other awards handed out included: female rookie of the year – Julia Tuchscherer (basketball), male rookie of the year – Dario Lopez (basketball), community athlete of the year – Charndeep Rangi (men’s soccer) and Cascades Crew – Atena Darkhor (staff award).

Team MVPs were also acknowledged on Friday and they consisted of: Vick Toor (men’s basketball), Deanna Tuchscherer (women’s basketball), Jackson Jacob (men’s golf), Lucy Park (women’s golf), Trevor Zanatta and Ryan Donald (men’s soccer), Alanna Sydenham (women’s soccer), Nimo Benne (men’s volleyball), Amanda Matsui (women’s volleyball), Kira Katan (women’s rugby 7s) and Dylan Emmons (men’s baseball).

abbotsfordUFV Cascades

Previous story
Scottie Scheffler wins Masters by 3 strokes for his first major championship

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Police Department has released a photo of a 2017 grey Dodge pickup involved in an incident on Sunday (April 11) in which a woman was seriously injured.
Abbotsford Police say seriously injured woman had ‘exited’ moving pickup truck

The UFV Cascades handed out the team’s annual awards on Friday (April 8). (UFV Athletics photo)
UFV Cascades hand out 2021-22 awards

The 92nd Bradner Flower Show took place April 8 to 10 at Bradner Community Hall in Abbotsford for the first time in two years. PHOTOS BY JOHN MORROW/ABBOTSFORD NEWS
PHOTOS: Bradner Flower Show in Abbotsford held for 92nd time

Grant Abraham, who grew up in Abbotsford, has announced that he is running for the leadership position of the Conservative Party of Canada. (YouTube capture)
Abbotsford’s Grant Abraham enters Conservative leadership race