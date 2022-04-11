UFV Cascades hand out 2021-22 awards

The UFV Cascades handed out the team’s annual awards on Friday (April 8). (UFV Athletics photo)

The University of the Fraser Valley athletic department hosted its annual awards ceremony on Friday (April 8), with men’s soccer player Trevor Zanatta and women’s basketball athlete Deanna Tuchscherer taking the home top honours.

Zanatta edged Nimo Benne (volleyball), Jackson Jacob (golf) and Vick Toor (basketball). He helped lead the Cascades to the Canada West final four and was named a conference first team all-star.

The Coquitlam product led the team in points, collecting three goals and five assists. He also established a new CW record this season by recording four assists in one game against UBC on Oct. 3.

RELATED: Record-setting win for UFV Cascades soccer

Tuchscherer beat out Simi Lehal (soccer), Amanda Matsui (volleyball) and Lucy Park (golf). She was named a CW first team all-star and helped lead the Cascades to a first place finish in the West Division with a record of 15-3.

The Chilliwack resident and G.W. Graham Secondary grad finished fourth in the conference in points per game with 17.6 and ranked 10th in rebounds per game at 7.6.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Deanna Tuchscherer heating up for UFV women’s basketball team

Other awards handed out included: female rookie of the year – Julia Tuchscherer (basketball), male rookie of the year – Dario Lopez (basketball), community athlete of the year – Charndeep Rangi (men’s soccer) and Cascades Crew – Atena Darkhor (staff award).

Team MVPs were also acknowledged on Friday and they consisted of: Vick Toor (men’s basketball), Deanna Tuchscherer (women’s basketball), Jackson Jacob (men’s golf), Lucy Park (women’s golf), Trevor Zanatta and Ryan Donald (men’s soccer), Alanna Sydenham (women’s soccer), Nimo Benne (men’s volleyball), Amanda Matsui (women’s volleyball), Kira Katan (women’s rugby 7s) and Dylan Emmons (men’s baseball).

Our 2021-22 season in review video premiered at the #CascadesAwards banquet — check out the intro below, and view the full video at the following link: 🎥 https://t.co/npSAFbElYQ@NotValley_Films with the edit, and @T_Lowndes7 with the words of inspiration off the top! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V0ZA5GUwU7 — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) April 11, 2022

abbotsfordUFV Cascades