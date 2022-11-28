UFV Cascades earn weekend split against UBCO Heat

The University of the Fraser Valley women’s basketball team tasted defeat for the first time this season on Friday (Nov. 25), but then bounced back with a decisive win on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the UBCO Heat in Kelowna.

The Cascades couldn’t escape a poor start on Friday, as they fell behind 18-10 after one and never lead in a 66-54 loss.

UFV shot just 29.2 per cent from the field and made just four of 14 three point shots. The Cascades also struggled controlling the ball and committed 22 turnovers.

Guard Maddy Gobeil continued her strong play with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Julia Tuchscherer added 14 points and eight rebounds.

“We aren’t getting the starts that we want,” stated Cascades head coach Al Tuchscherer. “When you are going down eight to 10 points in games you can only play catch up so many times before it gets you, and tonight it got us.”

Saturday was a bounce back day for the Cascades, as they took over in the second quarter and earned a 93-61 win over the Heat.

Julia Tuchscherer had a monster game and tied the program record (set by her sister Deanna Tuchscherer in 2020) of 35 points. She added 14 rebounds and three assists. Gobeil had another excellent game with 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

“We know that Julia has all sorts of ability, and for her it’s just a matter of being aggressive and trying to establish herself early in the game,” he said. “Last night we challenged her to establish herself in the paint, and I think she really took that to heart today. She was really tough from the beginning of the game.”

The women’s record now sits at 7-1 and they rank first in Canada West. The men were also scheduled to play the UBCO Heat, but those games were postponed because the Heat were unable to dress the minimum number of players.

Both the men and the women finish the calendar year with games against the TWU Spartans in Langley on Friday (Dec. 2) and Saturday (Dec. 3).

