UFV Cascades baseball goes 1-3 in season opening series

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades baseball team opened the Canadian Collegiate Baseball Conference regular season over the weekend in Kamloops, and earned one win in four games.

The Thompson Rivers Wolfpack took the first three games of the four-game set, but UFV bounced back in the final game with an 11-0 win on the finale on Sunday (April 3).

Game one on Saturday (April 2) took 13 innings and saw TRU edge UFV 9-7. The UFV squad got off to a strong start, building a 6-3 lead through four innings, but TRU scored three in the bottom of the seventh to level the score. That’s how it would stay deep into extras – the Cascades finally broke the stalemate with a run in the top of the 13th, but the WolfPack scored three in the bottom of the inning for the walk-off win.

UFV struggled with errors in Saturday’s second game, as the Cascades registered five and only four of TRU’s seven runs were earned. TRU picked up a 7-5 win.

The WolfPack earned a third straight two-run win with a 5-3 victory over the Cascades in Sunday’s opener. UFV did all of its scoring in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 3-2 lead, but TRU rallied for the win with two runs in the seventh and one more in the ninth.

Sunday’s second game was all UFV, as starting pitcher Travis McDougall allowed just one hit and collected five strikeouts over six innings in an 11-0 win. Josh Berenbaum had a big game at the plate, going 4-for-4, and Thomas Richards went 3-for-4 with two runs. Ty Crowe and Dawson Peters had two RBI apiece, and Diego Colebourne-Urcuyo scored three runs.

The Cascades next host the Calgary Dinos for games on Saturday (12 p.m. and 3 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) at their home field at Fairfield Park in Chilliwack.

