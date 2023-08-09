The UFV Cascades men's and women's basketball teams took on American college teams earlier this month.

UFV basketball teams drop games to American college squads

Men fall to Boise State, women come up short against University of Nevada

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s and women’s basketball teams recently dropped games to American university squads.

The men hosted the Boise State University Broncos on Aug. 2 and trailed 54-35 at halftime, eventually falling 93-57 to the Idaho-based Broncos.

Cascades fifth-year player Dylan Kinley scored a team-high 16 points for the Cascades, while O’Mar Stanley notched a game-high 19 points and 15 rebounds for Boise State.

“They’re a great basketball team, but I thought for us you saw a typical August 1 game,” stated Cascades head coach Joe Enevoldson. “I saw some really good things, some things that we can get better at, and I thought our compete level for 40 minutes was quite high. Ultimately that is what we wanted to come out of it – we didn’t want to have any quit.”

The Broncos opened the Canadian tour in Langley with a 134-70 win over the Trinity Western University Spartans on July 31. They closed out the trip with an 83-60 win over the Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack in Kamloops on Aug. 3.

Meanwhile, the women’s team travelled to Langley’s TWU gym to take on the University of Nevada Wolf Pack on Aug. 7 and lost 87-65.

Canada West first team all-star Maddy Gobeil led the Cascades with 12 points, while forward Esther Allison added 11. The Wolf Pack were led by Claire Jacobs and Lexie Givens, who both scored 19 points.

Both the men’s and women’s teams open the CW season in Prince George against the UNBC Timberwolves on Nov. 3.

