Twisters athletes from Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack head to 2022 Canadian Championships

The 2022 Canadian Championships in Artistic Gymnastics event runs from May 26 to 29 in Richmond

Twisters Gymnastics Club athletes from Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission are heading to the 2022 Canadian Championships in Artistic Gymnastics next weekend at the Richmond Olympic Oval.

A total of 13 athletes from Twisters are competing at the event, which runs from May 26 to 29.

The event is considered one of the top artistic gymnastics events to develop high performance gymnasts and showcase top provincial talent. There will also be some Olympic talent on hand competing in the senior division.

Twisters talents competing include:

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG):

Kennedy Fast (CCP 10 12-15)

Amélie Shea (CCP9 11-13)

For Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG):

Senior

Zachary Clay

Junior 16

Ethan Ikeda

Connor Fielding

Owen Fielding

Joshua Carroll-Martini

Jonathan Ko

Hayden Isfeld

Junior 14

Alec Ikeda

Open

Tristan Fast

Tamas Juk

Nikita Arendarenko

