Summit Soccer camp occurring later this month in Abbotsford

Spring break camp runs from March 21 to 23 for Grades 4 to 11 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park

Summit Soccer has announced that they will be offering spring break soccer camps in Abbotsford later this month.

Sessions run from March 21 to 23 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park (field closest to the parking lot) and camps are for boys and girls from Grades 4 to 11.

Session one is for players from Grades 4 to 6 (U10 to U12) and runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Session two is for Grades 6 to 8 (U12 to U14) and runs from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The third session is for Grades 9 to 11 (U14 to U17) and goes from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The two older groups have more of a focus on high performance athletes, while the youngest group is more recreational and developmentally focused.

Summit Soccer was established in 2022 and previously ran a camp last August.

The group’s coaching staff consists of Robb Rutley and Dan Davidson. Rutley is a Rick Hansen Secondary School teacher and athletic director for the school. Davidson is a ERMS soccer academy staff coach and has coached at the BC Summer Games.

Both Davidson and Rutley are Abbotsford Soccer Association and Fraser Valley Metro Selects coaches and have a BC Soccer Coaching ‘C’ licence.

For more information, visit summitsoccerschools.com.

