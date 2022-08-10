South Surrey wrestler wins silver at Commonwealth Games

Canada’s wrestler Ana Godinez,right, wrestles with Nigeria’s Esther Kolawole during the women’s freestyle 62-kg match at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England on Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A South Surrey wrestler is bringing home a silver medal from the Commonwealth Games after landing on the podium earlier this week.

Ana Godinez Gonzalez – an Earl Marriott Secondary alum who wrestled at both Simon Fraser University and the University of the Fraser Valley after high school – earned a silver medal in the women’s 62-kg division. She advanced to the title bout after earning victories over Scotland’s Abbie Fountain – a win that came via ‘technical superiority’ – and Nigeria’s Esther Kolawole in a 10-4 decision.

In the final, Godinez Gonzalez lost to India’s Sakshi Malik.

Godinez Gonzalez is no stranger to the podium at big events. In 2019, while at UFV, she won a pair of titles at Canadian Wrestling Championships, and in November 2021, she won gold at U23 World Wrestling Championships after more a year away from competition due to the pandemic.

Earlier in the Commonwealth Games, which were held in Birmingham, England and wrapped up Monday, another South Surrey athlete won a medal – Semiahmoo Secondary grad Tara Wallack won gold with Canada’s three-on-three women’s basketball team. Canada defeated England in the final to claim top spot in that tournament.



