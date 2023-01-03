The Snowball Classic basketball tournament returns to Abbotsford from Jan. 12 to 14. (Facebook)

The Snowball Classic basketball tournament returns to Abbotsford from Jan. 12 to 14. (Facebook)

Snowball Classic basketball tournament back in Abbotsford after two-year absence

2023 edition of senior boys event will feature eight of the top teams from across British Columbia

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Snowball Classic senior boys basketball tournament returns later this month.

The event, hosted by Abbotsford Senior Secondary School, runs from Jan. 12 to 14.

The 2023 edition of the tournament will see eight teams from across the province battle it out.

Teams confirmed to appear include: the host Abby Panthers (ranked #7 in 4A), the Semiahmoo Thunderbirds (#1 in 4A), Vancouver’s St. George’s Saints (#4 in 4A), the Kelowna Owls (#5 in 4A), the Burnaby South Rebels (#6 in 4A), Brentwood College (#1 in 2A), the Yale Lions and the Bateman Timberwolves.

The tournament tips off at 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 12 when the Panthers take on their cross-town rivals from Bateman. Yale opens at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 against Semiahmoo.

The final is set for Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

Both the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Snowball Classic were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Traditionally the tournament features a top American team coming to Abbotsford to compete. The 2020 edition of the event saw the Rolling Hills Prep Huskies from California defeat Burnaby South 75-69.

The 2023 edition will be the 61st edition of the tournament. For more information, visit facebook.com/snowballtournament.

abbotsfordB.C. High School BasketballbasketballBreaking News

