Six Yale Hockey Academy players and YHA coach Brad Bowen will be heading to PEI as part of the Male U16 Team BC hockey team at the Canada Winter Games.

Six Yale Hockey Academy players and YHA coach Brad Bowen will be heading to PEI as part of the Male U16 Team BC hockey team at the Canada Winter Games.

Six Abbotsford-trained talents, Yale Hockey Academy coach heading to Canada Winter Games

Brad Bowen and six YHA players named to the Male U16 Team BC for 2023 Canada Winter Games

There is set to be a distinct Abbotsford flavour to the Male U16 Team BC, which competes at the 2023 Canada Winter Games from Feb. 19 to 25 in Prince Edward Island.

Yale Hockey Academy coach Brad Bowen will be the team’s head coach and six YHA talents, including Abbotsford’s Jordan Martin, will also be suiting up for BC.

Defenceman Martin will be joined fellow YHA talents Will Sharpe (defenceman) from Delta and forwards Shea Busch (North Vancouver), Benjamin Kindel (Coquitlam), Grant Reid (Surrey) and Savin Virk (Surrey).

The process to select the team began in March, where 327 athletes participated in five POE Regional Camps across the province, with two taking place in Vancouver, and one taking place in each of Penticton, Victoria and Prince George.

In April, 120 of these athletes participated in the BC Cup in Salmon Arm before the top-68 players from the BC Cup progressed to the next stage, participating in POE Provincial Camp in July in Penticton.

After Team BC scouts continued to monitor player’s progress throughout the season, the top-26 players were invited to this past weekend’s POE Prep Camp in Whistler, where athletes participated in practices, dryland training, and an exhibition game against the U18 AAA Greater Vancouver Canadians.

“Each spot on this team, the players have had to earn it, and I think that is what is going to make this team successful,” Bowen stated. “The local club teams have done a great job developing these players and their skill set. Prep Camp was extremely competitive and the group came ready to compete. I think they are going to make this province very proud.”

For more on the games, visit 2023canadagames.ca.

RELATED: Two Abbotsford products, 10 Yale Hockey Academy players chosen in WHL Draft

abbotsfordBC Minor HockeyBreaking Newshockey

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kyrou leads visiting St. Louis Blues to 5-1 triumph over Vancouver Canucks
Next story
Abbotsford’s Mark Village named goalkeepers coach at Vancouver FC, earns UFV HOF nod

Just Posted

Fraser Valley-based First Transit bus drivers have voted 98 per cent in favour of job action following a strike vote on Dec. 19. (File photo)
Fraser Valley transit drivers vote in favour of job action

James and Alan man one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles over the holiday season. The organization, as of Dec. 21, was still $61,000 away from its $165,000 goal. (Submitted photo)
Salvation Army concerned about drop in red kettle donations in Abbotsford-Mission

UFV student Sarah Parker has gone from the pitch to behind the lens for a practicum role with the Abbotsford Canucks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
From striker to shooter: UFV’s Sarah Parker impresses behind the lens with Abbotsford Canucks

Carol Anderson after a free hair styling she was generously offered after someone stole her Christmas money. She’s hoping her tale of woe helps one person avoid becoming a fraud victim. (Carol Anderson/Facebook)
Chilliwack grandma loses all her Christmas money in crypto scam