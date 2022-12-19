Six Abbotsford-trained talents, Yale Hockey Academy coach heading to Canada Winter Games

Brad Bowen and six YHA players named to the Male U16 Team BC for 2023 Canada Winter Games

Six Yale Hockey Academy players and YHA coach Brad Bowen will be heading to PEI as part of the Male U16 Team BC hockey team at the Canada Winter Games.

There is set to be a distinct Abbotsford flavour to the Male U16 Team BC, which competes at the 2023 Canada Winter Games from Feb. 19 to 25 in Prince Edward Island.

Yale Hockey Academy coach Brad Bowen will be the team’s head coach and six YHA talents, including Abbotsford’s Jordan Martin, will also be suiting up for BC.

Defenceman Martin will be joined fellow YHA talents Will Sharpe (defenceman) from Delta and forwards Shea Busch (North Vancouver), Benjamin Kindel (Coquitlam), Grant Reid (Surrey) and Savin Virk (Surrey).

Canada Winter Games ready! BC Hockey is excited to announce the Female U18 and Male U16 Team BC rosters that will compete at the 2023 Canada Winter Games from February 18 to March 5 in Prince Edward Island! Click this link to read more: https://t.co/tWa9YE6a3D pic.twitter.com/SCiuAO1SK6 — BC Hockey (@BCHockey_Source) December 18, 2022

The process to select the team began in March, where 327 athletes participated in five POE Regional Camps across the province, with two taking place in Vancouver, and one taking place in each of Penticton, Victoria and Prince George.

In April, 120 of these athletes participated in the BC Cup in Salmon Arm before the top-68 players from the BC Cup progressed to the next stage, participating in POE Provincial Camp in July in Penticton.

After Team BC scouts continued to monitor player’s progress throughout the season, the top-26 players were invited to this past weekend’s POE Prep Camp in Whistler, where athletes participated in practices, dryland training, and an exhibition game against the U18 AAA Greater Vancouver Canadians.

“Each spot on this team, the players have had to earn it, and I think that is what is going to make this team successful,” Bowen stated. “The local club teams have done a great job developing these players and their skill set. Prep Camp was extremely competitive and the group came ready to compete. I think they are going to make this province very proud.”

For more on the games, visit 2023canadagames.ca.

