Silver Gloves boxing event returning to Abbotsford’s Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre

The Silver Gloves event occurs at Abbotsford's Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre from Friday (Nov. 4) to Sunday (Nov. 6).

Boxing BC’s 2022 Silver Gloves event returns to Abbotsford’s Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre from Friday (Nov. 4) to Sunday (Nov. 6).

The Silver Gloves event is one of the most important minor tournaments on the calendar for Boxing BC.

The event is being hosted by Abbotsford Mission Boxing Club and the Chilliwack Boxing Club. Friday’s evening card starts at 7 p.m. and features 12 scheduled bouts. The opening fight sees Chilliwack’s Brody Berg challenge Vincent Stephenson in a 40 kilograms Junior B semi-final match.

The Saturday (Nov. 5) afternoon card features 24 bouts including local competitors: Saul Aspinall (AMBC) vs. Andrei Avila in the 57 kg Junior C semi-final and Chilliwack’s Caleb Balezs vs. the winner of bout #12 from Friday in the 80 kg elite semi-final bracket B.

Saturday night showcases 12 bouts including Chilliwack’s Braedon Billon vs. Shad Nasim in the 92 kg elite semi-final bout. There could also be some AMBC boxers competing on Saturday depending on the results from the other days.

Sunday afternoon features all the 16 division finals and there could be local representation depending on what happens in the earlier days.

Tickets are available at the door or by calling 604-819-6559 or 604-826-1455.

