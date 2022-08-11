Danila Klimovich, shown here at last year’s Abbotsford Canucks training camp, is scheduled to participate at the Young Stars Classic event in Penticton next month. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Danila Klimovich, shown here at last year’s Abbotsford Canucks training camp, is scheduled to participate at the Young Stars Classic event in Penticton next month. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS

Several Abbotsford Canucks confirmed for Penticton’s Young Stars Classic event

Nils Åman, Arshdeep Bains, Linus Karlsson and Danila Klimovich all expected to participate

A quartet of Abbotsford Canucks players have been confirmed to be suiting up at the Young Stars Classic event, which runs from Sept. 16 to 19 in Penticton.

Forwards Nils Åman, Arshdeep Bains, Linus Karlsson and Danila Klimovich were all announced by the Canucks as expected participants.

The tournament will feature the top prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. It’s the ninth time the event has occurred and the first since 2018. A total of six games will take place.

Other announced players include:

  • Calgary Flames – Jeremie Poirier, Connor Zary, Rory Kerins, Adam Klapka
  • Edmonton Oilers – Reid Shaefer, Xavier Bourgault, Dylan Holloway
  • Winnipeg Jets – Chaz Lucius, Brad Lambert, Daniel Torgersson, Simon Lundmark

The Canucks open on Sept. 16 vs. Edmonton, play Winnipeg on Sept. 18 and close against Calgary on Sept. 19.

Vancouver Canucks training camp then runs on Sept. 23 and 24 in Whistler. Pre-season games follow beginning on Sept. 25, including a game in Abbotsford against Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The pre-season wraps up on Oct. 7.

Abbotsford Canucks training camp is expected to occur sometime in October.

RELATED: Jeremy Colliton ready to take the reins of the Abbotsford Canucks

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Previous story
Abbotsford athletes win medals in rugby and wrestling at Canada Summer Games

Just Posted

Danila Klimovich, shown here at last year’s Abbotsford Canucks training camp, is scheduled to participate at the Young Stars Classic event in Penticton next month. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Several Abbotsford Canucks confirmed for Penticton’s Young Stars Classic event

Abbotsford’s Lucienne Romeo (holding ball) and Lana Dueck (back row, third from left) won gold with Team BC rugby at the Canada Summer Games. (James Ruddy photo)
Abbotsford athletes win medals in rugby and wrestling at Canada Summer Games

Rails, Jails, & Trolleys documents the Indian farmer’s protest and was produced at the South Asian Studies Institute in Abbotsford.
UFV hosting screening of documentary on Indian farmers’ protest

Facebook photo.
Family makes plea to public to watch for man missing in Fraser River in Mission