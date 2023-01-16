Semiahmoo defeats Abbotsford 123-83 to win 61st Snowball Classic title

Thunderbirds go undefeated in three-day tournament, Abby’s first appearance in final since 1992

The Abbotsford Panthers advanced to the Snowball Classic basketball tournament final for the first time since 1992, but lost 123-83 to a strong Semiahmoo Thunderbirds team in the 61st championship game on Saturday (Jan. 14).

The 61st edition of the tournament saw the Panthers open the event with an 88-59 win over the Robert Bateman Timberwolves on Thursday (Jan. 12). Panthers star Dilveer Randhawa was named the player of the game with 31 points.

Other action from Thursday included: Semiahmoo defeating the Yale Lions 100-68, the Burnaby South Rebels beating Brentwood College 80-63 and the St. George’s Saints downing the Kelowna Owls 79-60.

Friday (Jan. 13) scores included: Kelowna beating Bateman 100-38, Brentwood over Yale 93-61, Semiahmoo defeating Burnaby South 103-61 and Abbotsford downing St. George’s 89-86.

This was the first tournament since 2020 as the past two years saw the event cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time an Abbotsford-based team won the tournament was in 2010 when Marek Klassen led the Yale Lions to the title.

For more information, visit snowballbasketball.com.

