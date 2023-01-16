The Abbotsford Panthers fell 123-83 in the Snowball Classic final on Saturday (Jan. 14). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Panthers fell 123-83 in the Snowball Classic final on Saturday (Jan. 14). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Semiahmoo defeats Abbotsford 123-83 to win 61st Snowball Classic title

Thunderbirds go undefeated in three-day tournament, Abby’s first appearance in final since 1992

The Abbotsford Panthers advanced to the Snowball Classic basketball tournament final for the first time since 1992, but lost 123-83 to a strong Semiahmoo Thunderbirds team in the 61st championship game on Saturday (Jan. 14).

The 61st edition of the tournament saw the Panthers open the event with an 88-59 win over the Robert Bateman Timberwolves on Thursday (Jan. 12). Panthers star Dilveer Randhawa was named the player of the game with 31 points.

Other action from Thursday included: Semiahmoo defeating the Yale Lions 100-68, the Burnaby South Rebels beating Brentwood College 80-63 and the St. George’s Saints downing the Kelowna Owls 79-60.

Friday (Jan. 13) scores included: Kelowna beating Bateman 100-38, Brentwood over Yale 93-61, Semiahmoo defeating Burnaby South 103-61 and Abbotsford downing St. George’s 89-86.

This was the first tournament since 2020 as the past two years saw the event cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time an Abbotsford-based team won the tournament was in 2010 when Marek Klassen led the Yale Lions to the title.

For more information, visit snowballbasketball.com.

RELATED: Snowball Classic basketball tournament back in Abbotsford after two-year absence

abbotsfordB.C. High School BasketballbasketballBreaking News

 

The Thunderbirds dominated the final offensively. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Thunderbirds dominated the final offensively. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s Andreescu, Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime win Aussie Open openers
Next story
Vancouver Canucks need ‘major surgery’ but not rebuild: Rutherford

Just Posted

A drug “super lab” was busted in Abbotsford in January 2022. Three men have now been charged. (BC RCMP photo)
Drug ‘super lab’ in Abbotsford could have produced 27M lethal doses of fentanyl, say police

Correctional Service Canada officers seized more than $100,000 worth of contraband during a 10-day search. (File Photo)
Kent Institution officers seize over $100,000 in contraband, drugs during 10-day search

Shaun Deacon in a photo released Oct. 31, 2022. (BC Corrections handout)
Child sex offender Shaun Deacon back in prison, charged with 2 counts of breach

Police tape marks the area behind the Phoenix Society’s community hub centre on Monday after a 32-year-old man was critically injured. (Submitted photo)
Man, 32, in critical condition after incident in Abbotsford